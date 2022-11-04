VetEvents1.jpg

Fort Bliss soldiers participate in a past Veterans Day parade, carrying a giant American flag.

 Photo provided by Flags Across America - El Paso

The Borderland will celebrate our military men and women with five Veterans Day parades and ceremonies in El Paso and Las Cruces starting with the San Elizario Veterans Parade on Saturday.

VetEvents2.jpg

Area JROTC units march in the Veterans Day Parade along Downtown El Paso holding poster-size photos of veterans to whom they’re paying tribute.
VetEvents4.jpg

The replica of the Statue of Liberty was unveiled in November 2010 at the memorial in Northeast El Paso. It was donated by Jim and Mary Hamilton on their 46th anniversary to honor veterans in the region.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.