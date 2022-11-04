The replica of the Statue of Liberty was unveiled in November 2010 at the memorial in Northeast El Paso. It was donated by Jim and Mary Hamilton on their 46th anniversary to honor veterans in the region.
The Borderland will celebrate our military men and women with five Veterans Day parades and ceremonies in El Paso and Las Cruces starting with the San Elizario Veterans Parade on Saturday.
25th Annual San Elizario
Veterans Parade & Ceremony
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Parade: Parade staging area is on Thompson Road by the cemetery.
The parade will head east on Socorro Road, onto Main Street, then onto Alarcon Road and will end in front of the San Eli Church.
Ceremony: Begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial and includes dignitaries, the playing of the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, introduction of five veteran honorees, the grand marshal, the recital of the POW-MIA table ceremony and flag folding ceremony.
Fabens Veterans Day
Celebration
When: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov.10
Ceremony: Fabens Veterans Park,
602 NE 4th St.Veterans to be walked in through an honor tunnel and presented with awards. Presentation and speakers, including a keynote address by Brig. Gen. Richard ‘Bing’ Bell. Plus car show, displays and breakfast for veterans at the high school.
Flags Across America, El Paso & Fort Bliss
When: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Parade: Starts at 10 a.m. at Stahala Drive and Hondo Pass Drive to Diana Drive and to the Old Glory Memorial, 9550 Gateway Blvd. North. The parade will include the Fort Bliss 1st AD Color Guard and March On, 1st AD Marching Band, Boys and Girl Scouts and El Paso veteran and community groups.
Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Old Glory Memorial. Hoisting of the U.S. flag and colors by the 1st Armored Division Color Guard. Invocation by Pastor Grady. Music by Fort Bliss Quintet. Fly by 1968 OH-6 Cayuse. Officer Slade Davis’ rendition of “God Bless the USA.” Brief remarks by Fort Bliss Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Gonzalez. Keynote speaker is retired Col. Michael Hester, former 1st Armored Division chief of staff and Fort Bliss garrison commander.
El Paso Veterans Day Parade
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Parade: Starts at the U.S. Federal Courthouse on Myrtle Downtown. The theme is “No Veteran Left Behind.”
Las Cruces Veterans Day
Parade “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans”
When:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Parade: Starts at Main Street and Lohman Avenue, north on Main to roundabout near City Hall, south on Water Street to staging area.
Ceremony: Starts at 10:30 a.m. at parade review stand, Main and Las Cruces Avenue.
