Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” flashes and explodes across the walls and floor of the El Paso County Coliseum turned-immersive art venue.
The windmills slowly turn.
Birds fly through the background of pastoral scenes and the portraits blink – yes, they really do blink.
It’s all part of the “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” now through Jan. 20 at the county coliseum.
“He was a 19th-century artist and we’re a 21st-century audience, so with this immersive experience, we bring the two together,” said Billye Thompson, event manager for Paquin Entertainment that is producing the event. “The exhibit is a combination of cutting-edge projection technology and Vincent’s work which allows the audience to really step into his work as it comes alive around them; it’s a total immersive experience.”
While journeying through “Beyond Van Gogh,” guests see more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.
The display is divided into three rooms — the Education Room to begin the experience, which leads into the Waterfall Room, which flows into the Immersive Experience Room.
“In the Education Room, guests learn about Vincent and who he was as a person, an artist and his relationship with his brother Theo who supported him financial through his career as an artist,” Thompson said. “There are excerpts from letters they wrote to each other for more than 18 years. They will be fully immersed in his work.”
The Education Room provides a chance to read about the famous artist, in English or in Spanish. It contains 25 light panels with personal letters as well as quotes from Van Gogh.
The Waterfall Room prepares the mind and heart for the incredible experience of the main immersive space. In this room, guests will see color and movement including portraits of the artist that cascade down the wall and onto the floor.
The Immersive Experience Room is a 37-minute looping presentation that includes about 300 paintings curated in a video format that takes guests through Van Goh’s stages of art. Projectors are hung overhead splashing the images on the walls, the floors, the pillars and even the patrons.
“The exhibit is really a story about how he evolved,” Thompson said. “When he started his work it had a dark feel to it, and when he moved to Paris he started to experiment with more light. When he went to the south of France that’s when he started using a burst of colors and big broad brush strokes and you can see the color and the movement in his work.”
In addition to the visuals, guests will hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score.
“The music helps build a foundation,” Thompson said. “The music enhances the visuals. When some people come to the exhibit they are overcome with joy and happiness and the music adds to it.”
Music includes artists Miles Davis, Pat Metheny, the BeatlesDon McLean and others.
“It’s a bit of an overwhelming experience,” said Priscilla Castro, who attended the exhibit last week with her two daughters. “But it is also amazing. The colors, the music, Van Gogh’s works, I’m at a loss for words. I’m just glad I was able to experience it with my girls.”
The high-tech show is one of the most popular traveling exhibitions, selling more than 4 million tickets globally. At the end of the journey, there is a gift shop, for all things Van Gogh.
“I hope people take away the message of hope and recognize that there is beauty outside of what we see in front of us,” Thompson said. “Vincent was a special artist. There is some myth and some reality of some of the things that went on in his life. There is beauty and joy everywhere and Vincent captured that. He painted from his heart. He was a special talent.”
If you Gogh
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Now through Jan. 20
Where: El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 East Paisano
How much: $39.99 (ages 16 and older), $23.99 (ages 5-15), $49.99 (premium flex, enter up to two hours before or after the start time), $73.99 (VIP, premium flex ticket benefits, plus priority access to the exhibit, and a Beyond Van Gogh merchandise package) and $33.99 (groups of eight or more)
Information: VanGoghElPaso.com
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
