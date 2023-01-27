Turn on the water tap. Drive to work. Open the door and walk into a building.
“All these things are possible because of civil engineers,” said Carlos Ferregut, Ph.D., and chair of the Civil Engineering Department at UTEP. “Civil engineers have a part in designing and building everything we need for daily living.”
Most people don’t realize this, Ferregut said, which is why he wanted to celebrate civil engineers on the 75th anniversary of the department’s founding at UTEP.
The main event is an exhibit at UTEP’s Centennial Museum, “75 Years of Excellence in Civil Engineering Education in the Borderlands,” which highlights the work engineers do, particularly those who have graduated from UTEP.
It opened in September 2022 and will run through June 10.
The idea for the exhibit came during a departmental discussion.
“Somebody suggested an exhibit of what civil engineers do and what graduates have done and how all of these have contributed to infrastructure in region,” Ferregut said. "I called Daniel (Carey-Whelen, director of Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens) and asked if he’d be able to help us design an exhibit with those goals in mind.”
Carey-Whelen approved of the idea.
“Dr. Ferregut reached out to us during the pandemic,” Carey-Whelen said. “My staff was thrilled with the idea. Our mission is two-fold – to promote the cultural and natural history of the region and to promote the research and great work that the faculty, staff and students do at UTEP.”
Ferregut ran the idea past the alumni he wanted to include in the project.
“They said it’s about time we get the recognition and people understand what we do,” Ferregut said.
Two of those engineers are Enrique “Kiki” Bustamante (class of 1957) and William Quinn (class of 1954) who served on the committee to help put the exhibit together.
Bustamante, who was a resident engineer for R.E. McKee General Contractor and grew up in a family of civil engineers, helped El Paso Water expand services to colonias. Quinn worked 41 years for El Paso Natural Gas Company.
“I did design work on pipeline bridges,” Quinn said. “Some of my experiences with the gas company include making trips to Russia for a pipeline from Russia to Vladivostok. Gas from the Permian Basin was shipped to California by our pipelines.”
When Quinn retired in 1997, he became interested in civil engineering alumni.
“The Academy of Civil Engineers created several endowed scholarships,” he said. “When it was decided to celebrate the 75th anniversary, I joined the committee of 20 people of faculty and alumni.”
In the forefront of the exhibit is a sculpture called Celestial Gila. Art students in sculpture and civil engineering students worked together in groups to create a sculpture not only symbolizing the work of engineers but the future, Carey Whelen said.
Several mockups, or maquettes, were created, which are on display in the museum.
“The cube includes the idea of settling outer space, whether an asteroid or Mars,” Carey-Whelen said. “We wanted to show all the work done for the community and the role engineering played in it, but we also wanted to look at where we are going. We wanted to inspire the next generation of UTEP students.”
The exhibit examines the future with advanced purification water systems and the electrification of roads to charge cars as they move along a road, Carey-Whelen said.
Besides the Gila, there are other pieces in the exhibit.
El Paso artist Patrick Gabaldon’s rendering of the Spaghetti Bowl led to a commission to do others, including the UTEP campus, which was featured on the civil engineering department’s holiday card.
“Because of this exhibit, people have come and asked me how we did it,” Ferregut said. “It is an example of how departments across campus can work with the museum to create something of interest to the general public.”
To Carey-Whelen’s knowledge, this is the first exhibit featuring the civil engineering department.
“It’s important for everybody to learn what the future of the profession is and how we contribute to well-being here and around the world,” Ferregut said.
