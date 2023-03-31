UTEP beach volleyball

Marian Ovalle, left, passes the ball to Madison Hill against Colorado Mesa University.

 Photos by Esai Rosales

In January 2022, the University of Texas at El Paso announced that beach volleyball would become the university’s 17th sport.

Marian Ovalle celebrates after earning a point against Oregon.
Madison Hill digs the ball out of the sand against Arizona State University.
UTEP’s Marian Ovalle (L) and Madison Hill vs. ASU.
UTEP coach Ben Wallis, left, and associate head coach Daniel Foo discuss strategy.
