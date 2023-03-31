In January 2022, the University of Texas at El Paso announced that beach volleyball would become the university’s 17th sport.
Beach volleyball would mark the first sport addition since softball began competition in 2004.
UTEP volleyball coach Ben Wallis was named the Miners' first beach volleyball coach.
At the time Wallis said he was looking forward to the new venture.
"It's going to be a lot of work, but we've done it before,” he said 16 months ago. “We've grown UTEP into a viable indoor program. We're looking forward to growing UTEP Beach Volleyball into a program that can compete for a conference championship in the near future."
In his four years at UTEP, Wallis has amassed a 64-43 record which includes three straight winning seasons. In the five years prior to his arrival, the Miners were a combined 34-111.
Very quietly, Wallis and associate head coach Daniel Foo have been building the program from within, earning valuable experience playing against the best beach volleyball teams in the country.
“Playing the likes of Arizona, ASU, Oregon and TCU is the only way that we can show where we want to go,” Wallis said. “TCU is the number one team in the country right now and Conference USA currently has three of the top 20 teams in the nation.”
Tulane, Florida International and Florida Atlantic are all in the top 20.
The season began in late February against No. 18 Arizona and concludes April 27-29 with the Conference USA Championship in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
As expected, the team is going through some growing pains at 3-10 in its inaugural season, but Wallis’ focus is clearly on the future.
“We’re doing a lot of learning right now and figuring out where we are in relation to other beach programs in the country,” Wallis said. “We’re learning how to proceed and where we want to go.”
It’s one thing to start with players who are new to a program but it’s quite another to start with players who are entirely new to the sport.
“I’ve got six players who came to UTEP to only compete in beach volleyball,” said Wallis. “Of those beach-only players, just one of them has any beach volleyball experience. The rest are indoor volleyball players who we thought would transition well to beach volleyball.”
The team also includes seven indoor players already in the UTEP program who are crossed over to play beach volleyball. As the program progresses, the goal is to have an entire roster of beach-only players.
There are major differences between indoor and beach volleyball.
Beach volleyball is played by two athletes on the sand compared to six in indoor.
Also, there are only 10 players on the roster (five teams of two) are eligible to compete in every match. Those two-player teams are ranked 1-5 based on skill and ability and compete against their opponent’s 1-5 in a best of five series.
Another difference is Mother Nature. Unlike the climate-controlled setting the indoor game enjoys, beach volleyball is played outdoors in elements that aren’t always kind.
“Being outside, you have to play in the cold or the wind or the rain,” said Marian Ovalle, junior transfer from New Mexico Military Institute. “It’s something I’m still getting used to.”
Ovalle, who is a native of Juárez, said she has never played in the beach volleyball.
“It’s so different mentally because you only have one other person to hit the ball to instead of five,” she said. “There’s so much more thought to where your partner is going to be, where you’re going to hit the ball and what position you want to be in.”
Having only one other playing partner in beach volleyball seems to be the biggest adjustment for most of the athletes.
“In regular volleyball there could be rallies where I never touch the ball,” said Madison Hill, a sophomore player. “But in beach you touch the ball every single rally so you have to make the hustle plays.”
Hill, who graduated from El Dorado High School in 2021, said despite the lack of beach volleyball experience, the team does not lack cohesion.
“We’ve really clicked together from the beginning,” Hill said. “Everyone has been very supportive. We have fun and hang out together off the court. We’ve turned into a big family.”
The only thing players wish they had more of is local exposure.
“There have been so many people that have asked me how they can come see our games,” Hill said. “I have to tell them there are no home games at all this season.”
The NCAA stipulates that schools must have a minimum of three courts/matches going on simultaneously. At the moment, UTEP only has two beach volleyball courts.
But that issue is being addressed.
“We’re looking all across campus for an area where we can build at least two more courts,” Wallis said. “The hope is that we can get it done by next season. We’re eager to show the city of El Paso what beach volleyball looks like and where we’re going.”
The future looks bright for UTEP beach volleyball. Wallis said Foo will soon be named the head coach.
“It’s hard being the head coach of two programs and that’s why I hired Daniel Foo to assist me,” Wallis said. “He focuses completely on beach volleyball. One of the reasons I hired Daniel, is because he was there in 2015 when UNM got its beach volleyball program started and he got to see how it was created and how it progressed over the first two to three years.”
Foo said the UNM experience was helpful.
“I definitely have more responsibility this go round than back then, developing the culture, helping with player development and just helping get this program off the ground,” he said. “I really love it here. Me and my family have had a great time exploring El Paso. The great thing about UTEP is that the administration is backing this program, really supporting us and giving us the things that we need to be successful. I think we’re ahead of a lot of programs that are just starting.”
Wallis said the plan is after the 2024 season, the program will transfer to Foo.
For now, Wallis said the young team will continue to grow.
“There are some days where we show great progress and then there are other days where we show our inexperience,” Wallis said. “It’s going to take time for us to catch up but this schedule is also going to help us to get better and it’ll help with recruiting. We’re showing real progress for a team that only has two real beach volleyball players on it. I can’t wait to see where we’re at in a couple years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.