915Campaign1.jpeg

The last UTEP football sellout was on Sept. 6 2008, when more than 53,000 fans watched UTEP take on the Texas Longhorns.

 Photo provided by UTEP Athletics

It was just over two months ago when UTEP Athletics announced its “915 Campaign” for the 2022-23 athletic year.

915Campaign2.jpeg

UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced the “915 Campaign” in May. For more on the campaign visit UTEPMiners.com/915
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.