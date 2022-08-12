It was just over two months ago when UTEP Athletics announced its “915 Campaign” for the 2022-23 athletic year.
Its mission was to embrace and engage the community while generating excitement to sellout the 45,971-seat Sun Bowl Stadium for the Miners’ home opener.
That goal is on the verge of reality.
With two weeks remaining before the Aug. 27 season and Conference USA opening game against North Texas, 38,871 tickets have been sold.
“All of El Paso has responded to this campaign so positively,” said UTEP Athletics Director Jim Senter. “The people here have great pride in their city, and they want the rest of the world to love it the way they love it. When El Pasoans get behind something, they have great energy, great passion, and as we’ve seen, they can really make things happen.”
The last sellout was on Sept. 6 2008, when more than 53,000 fans watched UTEP take on the Texas Longhorns.
Senter said the “915 Campaign” was a team effort.
“I challenged our marketing people to come up with an idea to sellout the Sun Bowl and all other UTEP sports as well,” he said. “The thought was to kind of push the reset button on UTEP athletics because we have literally thousands of people who know the Miners, love the Miners, but have either never been to a game or haven’t been to one in a long time.
“We want to get them to a game so they can experience all the excitement and fun and then want to come back,” he said.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser purchased 5,000 tickets to the game in support of UTEP Athletics and to thank city employees for their hard work and dedication.
“UTEP is such an important part of this community,” Leeser said. “I have always supported UTEP Athletics, and I am thrilled to be able to support their ‘915’ campaign while providing our hard-working city employees with an opportunity for a nice evening out with their families in the beautiful Sun Bowl stadium.”
The possibility of playing in front of a sold-out crowd has caught the attention of the team. As of Tuesday, only 7,100 tickets were available.
“It’s going to be fun; it’s going to be a great atmosphere,” said head coach Dana Dimel. “I’m really excited for our city and I’m excited for our football team. The whole ‘915’ idea was fantastic. It shows great pride in our city, the players love it and the ‘915’ logo on the helmets will be great for recruiting as well.”
Dimel is aware the atmosphere for the 7 p.m. kickoff will be more electric than usual, but he has cautioned his team to treat it like any other game.
“We’ve got to play our game and play the best football we can play because it’s a big game for us, but we can’t play tight,” Dimel said. “We can’t let that be a part of our thinking. The only way we can take advantage of this moment is to prepare extremely well and go out there and play with a looseness to us.”
To star defensive end Praise Amaewhule, the thought of playing in front of a packed Sun Bowl is what dreams are made of.
“Coming here in 2018 as a freshman after an 0-12 season the year before, there weren’t a lot of people in the Sun Bowl coming to see us,” said the 2021 First Team All-Conference USA member. “To be honest, it wasn’t great walking into an empty stadium back then, but we all knew that coach Dimel had a plan and we knew things were going to change for the better. Growing up in a Christian home you never lose faith, I knew we had the talent and I had faith this day would come.”
A lot of UTEP’s success this season is going to fall on the arm of quarterback Gavin Hardison.
Hardison, who threw for over 3,200 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, is enthusiastic about the big opening-day crowd, but quick to keep everything in perspective.
“The way I see it, it’s already a big game because it’s our first conference game, but the fact that we’re playing in front of a sellout does make it more special,” Hardison said. “There’s a lot of excitement in the locker room about playing in a packed Sun Bowl, but whether the stadium is packed or not, I just focus on executing the game plan to the best of my ability.”
When asked if there was any added anxiety to win in front of a huge home crowd, Hardison was quick to answer.
“I don’t look at it as pressure, I just look at it as any game on the schedule, as we have a job to do, and we have to go out and do it.”
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Amaewhule is looking at this opportunity quite differently.
“We’ve got to show up,” he said. “The whole city is showing up to support us, so we’ve got to give them a show. This is our Wrestlemania, we’ve got to give the folks a show.”
