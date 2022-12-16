The 61st Annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational will feature a first-time participant, a former Sun Bowl champion and a familiar foe that UTEP could face for the third time this season.
Kent State will take on New Mexico State at 5:30 p.m., and host UTEP will meet North Carolina A&T at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament’s opening round Dec. 21.
The winners will meet in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and the other two will play in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s tournament is significant because it includes the NMSU Aggies, who already played the Miners twice this season.
“We are very excited to bring in New Mexico State for the first time since 1961 as we’ve been talking with NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia about this since his arrival to the Borderland,” said Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl executive director. “Having both NMSU and the Miners should bring some extra energy into the arena, and Kent State and NC A&T will definitely make this one of the more competitive tournaments we’ve had. The basketball committee continues to work hard to make this a quality tournament and we are thankful for that.”
Kent State
The Kent St. Golden Flashes, winners of the 1999 Sun Bowl Invitational, come into the tournament with two close losses against No. 1-ranked Houston (49-44) and No. 18 Gonzaga (73-66).
Coach Rob Senderoff is in his 12th season as Kent State’s head coach and ranks as the all-time winningest coach in program history with 219 wins.
Senderoff is also the reigning Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year, after leading the Golden Flashes on a 14-game win streak, second-longest in MAC history behind only the 2001-02 Kent State team which won 21-straight. The Flashes finished the 2021-22 season with a 23-11 and an appearance in the MAC Championship game.
The Golden Flashes are led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Sincere Carry, who is averaging over 17 points and five assists per game. Carry returns as the 2021-22 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.
Kent State also relies heavily on 6-3 senior guard Malique Jacobs and 6-8 senior forward Miryne Thomas. Jacobs, who was named to the 2021-22 All-MAC Defensive Team, averages 12.6 points per game, while Thomas is chipping in over 11 points and five rebounds per contest.
NMSU
For only the second time in the tournament’s history, UTEP rival NMSU is in the field.
The Aggies participated in the first Sun Bowl Tournament in 1961.
First-year head coach Greg Heiar inherits another stellar Aggies squad that has won 10 Western Athletic Conference championships since 2007. That includes last year’s team, which went 27-7 and gained an opening round 70-63 win over UConn in the NCAA Tournament.
Heiar is a 22-year coaching veteran at the NJCAA, NCAA Division III and NCAA Division I levels and won the NJCAA Division I National Championship at Northwest Florida State College last season.
The Aggies have four players averaging double figures, including 6-2 senior guard Xavier Pinson (13.4), 6-7 junior guard Deshawndre Washington (13.1), 6-5 sophomore guard Anthony Roy (11.6) and 6-9 junior forward Issa Muhammad (10.8).
Washington leads the team in both assists (5.7) and rebounds (8.0), while Pinson is second in assists (5.0) and is hitting 81 percent of his free throws.
NMSU and the host Miners have met 225 times in their long rivalry and if they both meet in either the consolation or championship game, it’ll be the third time they’ve met this season. The Miners and Aggies split their two earlier games, each winning at home.
North Carolina A&T
North Carolina A&T, which competes in the Big South Conference, has played a tough schedule in 2022, which has featured games against Iowa, Iowa State and Houston.
The Aggies are under the leadership of interim head coach Phillip Shumpert, who took over the program this past August.
Sophomore guard Kam Woods leads the Aggies in scoring at over 17 points a game. Woods is also chipping in 3.4 rebounds per contest and is hitting over 83 percent of his free throws.
Marcus Watson and Demetric Horton are also scoring in double figures for the Aggies.
Watson, a 6-6 junior forward, is averaging 14 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. Horton, a 6-5 senior guard, is averaging 11 points, three rebounds and three assists per game.
Austin Johnson, a 6-9 senior forward, leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 a game, to go along with his 7.8 points.
UTEP
As the tournament host, the UTEP Miners have won 32 Sun Bowl titles over the years, while posting an overall 84-28 record.
The Miners last won the event in 2019 with a 67-61 victory over UC Irvine.
Head coach Joe Golding, in his second year with UTEP, led the Miners to a 20-14 record in 2021. It was UTEP’s first 20-win campaign since the 2014-15 season. Last season culminated in a win over Western Illinois in the Basketball Classic, which was the program’s first postseason win since 2009.
UTEP guard Tae Hardy leads a balanced offensive attack that has seven players averaging from seven to 12 points a game.
Hardy, a 6-3 junior transfer, averages 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds a game. Mario McKinney Jr., a 6-1 junior guard, averages 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
Shamar Givance, a 5-10 senior guard, leads the team with 3.0 assists per game, while Ze’Rik Onyema, a 6-8 sophomore forward, leads the Miners in rebounding at six per contest.
Some past Sun Bowl tournament champions include USC, Missouri, Clemson, Villanova, Purdue, Texas, Mississippi and Georgetown.
Some of the past All-Tournament Team members include Nolan Richardson, Walt Frazier, Jim “Bad News” Barnes, Nate Archibald, Phil Hubbard, Larry Nance, Brad Sellers, Tim Hardaway, Dana Barros, Antonio Davis, JoJo English, Glen Robinson and Matt Painter.
