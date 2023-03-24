El Paso is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene.
On Sunday, March 26, the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market is set to bring together the best of both worlds with a special Selena Tribute Market.
Th special market is a celebration of the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the “Queen of Tejano Music,” who rose to fame in the 1990s before her death in 1995.
Beto Hernandez, the market’s coordinator, said Selena’s music and fashion continue to inspire generations of fans, which is why the Upper Valley market is paying homage to this beloved icon.
“El Paso loves Selena,” Hernandez said. “Her birthday is also coming up and March is Women’s History Month. We’ve had musical performances by women all month and we are closing it off with a day dedicated to Selena.”
The market will feature over 125 local vendors and food trucks, offering a diverse range of goods and products. From handmade crafts and jewelry to fresh produce and baked goods, visitors can expect to find a treasure trove of unique and authentic items.
Many vendors will also have Selena-themed merchandise for sale, including t-shirts, pins, and other memorabilia.
But the highlight of the Selena Tribute Market will undoubtedly be the live music.
Catarina Gutierrez, a 24-year-old singer from El Paso, will take the stage to perform some of Selena’s greatest hits, as well as other music. Backing her up will be the local band Versatyle.
Gutierrez grew up listening to Selena’s music and has been influenced by her unique style and sound. She is thrilled to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the legendary singer and share her music with a new generation of fans.
“I think that Selena is so important because she had an enormous heart and a big spirit,” Gutierrez said. “She put that into her music and she made people happy. The things she did as a musician opened a lot of doors for Latin performers and women in the music industry.”
The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market is a longtime institution in El Paso, known for its commitment to showcasing local talent and promoting the arts. This special Selena Tribute Market is just one example of the market’s dedication to bringing together the community and celebrating its diverse cultural heritage.
