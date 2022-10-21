Fall holidays are rich with history, culture and tradition.
Originating as a Celtic festival where people wore costumes to ward off ghosts, Halloween is celebrated Oct. 31 and overlaps with Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of the dead from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
Today, the centuries-old celebrations are observed with everything from costumes to candy, hay rides to haunted houses and pumpkins to parades.
Here’s a roundup of Halloween and Día de los Muertos events across the borderland. For more things to do this fall, check out elpasoinc.com/local-events.
HAUNTED HOUSES
915 Echoes of Horror: A Nightmare on Socorro Road
10167 Socorro
7-10 p.m. Thursday & Sunday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday & Saturday to Oct. 30
How much: $20
Info: 915-356-0458; 915 Echoes of Horror on Facebook
El Paso Sheriff’s Office Foundation Haunted House
3850 Justice; various hours to Oct. 31
How much: $10
Info: 915-342-2409; @EPSheriffsFoundation on Facebook
Forbidden Acres Haunted House
13161 Tobacco
Various hours Thursday-Sunday thru Oct. 31; outdoor haunted house
How much: $25; cash only
Info: 915-256-3088; @forbiddenacres on Facebook
KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror
13900 Montana; various hours thru Oct. 31
How much: $25; bundle prices available
Info: 915-205-3336; hauntedhouseofterror.com
MAZES
El Paso Corn Maze
1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks
1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday thru Oct. 30
Corn maze, train rides, pumpkins for sale, food trucks, cow train, pony rides, pedal cars, more
How much: $8.95 and up; 2 and under free
La Union Maze
1101 Hwy. 28, La Union, NM
5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday thru Nov. 6
Features 13-acre pumpkin patch and up to 20
attractions, including cow train, jumping pillow and more
How much: $5 to $16; under 2 free
Info: 915-349-1323; launionmaze.com; @launionmaze on Facebook
Mesilla Valley Maze
3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces, NM
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday thru Oct. 30
Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides, cow train, pedal cars, slides, tire pyramid, flower field; outside food permitted; no pets except service animals; no glass or alcoholic beverages
How much: $14-$18;under 2 free
EVENTS
Oct 23
Operation Pumpkin
Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor
4:30-7:30 p.m., Oct.23
Pumpkin carvings by prominent physicians and surgeons will be up for auction to benefit the Lee & Beulah Children’s Home; auction, raffles, food and refreshments; 21+ only
How much: $30
Info: 915-544-8777; operationpumpkin.org
1ST Avenue Artisan Market Spooktacular
1st Avenue Market, 798 1st Ave.
5-10 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 30
Indoor/outdoor Halloween-themed market with local artists, vendors, food trucks,
How much: Free
Info: 915-227-0306; 1st Avenue Artisan Market on Facebook
Alamo Drafthouse
250 E. Montecillo, 915-845-7469 12351 Pellicano, 915-317-5266
Horror movies, including “Halloween Ends,” “Psycho,” “The Shining” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” various times now through Oct. 31.
How much: Prices vary
Info: drafthouse.com
Oct. 26
Intrinsic Trivia: All Things Horror
Funkmeyers Rec Room, 1506 N. Lee Trevino, Oct. 27
Trivia night on horror movies and spooky stuff
Info: 915-307-7116
Oct. 27
Dia de los Muertos Altar & Display
UTEP University Library, 3rd Floor, 1900 Wiggins
Oct. 27 to Nov. 4
8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday from
How much: Free
Info: 915-747-6725
Bat Walk
Tom Mays Unit, Park Access
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Presentation about bats, then carpool to the Nature Walk for a bat walk (less than a mile)
How much: $5 for adults 13+; free 12 and under and Texas State Park Pass holders
Info: 915-444-9100
Oct. 28
Art & Farmer’s Market: Halloween Edition
Fountains of Farah, 8889
Gateway Blvd. West
7-9 p.m.
How much: Free admission
Info: 915-225-3600; fountainsatfarah.com
Rooftop Haunting: A Catrin & Catrina Halloween
Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas
7 p.m.
Rooftop bar, Circa 1963, event featuring costumes, cocktails, DJ, food & drinks, makeup artists and more.
How much: Free general admission; $100 table & bottle reservations; RSVP encouraged
Info: 915-532-5200; @HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown
Vampire’s Night Downtown Bar Crawl
B-17 Bombers Oyster Pub,
201 S. El Paso
8-10 p.m.
Exclusive walking tour through the darkened streets & alleyways of Downtown El Paso; vampire costumes encouraged.
How much: $20
Info: 915-503-8960; lostelpaso.com
Fright Farm 2022
Rio Vista Community Center, 901 N. Rio Vista, Socorro
5-10 p.m.
Costume contests, jumping balloons, obstacle courses, food and drink vendors and live entertainment
How much: Free
Info: 915-860-8615
Halloween at the Centennial Museum
Centennial Museum & Chihuahuan Desert Gardens
Noon-8 p.m. UTEP campus
Display of curious, mysterious and spooky artifacts in collection; creeper crawly treats at 5 p.m.; presentation about bats in the area; costumes encouraged; candy provided
How much: Free
Info: 915-747-5565; museum.utep.edu
Night Tour of the Magoffin Home
1120 Magoffin
6-8 p.m.
Special event with discussion on the history of death and burial in the Magoffin family and El Paso
How much: $7
Info: 815-533-5147; thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/magoffin-home-state-historic-site
Carnival: Halloween Weekend
International, 114A Mills
8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 28-30
Info: intlbar.com; @intldtep on Facebook
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Oct. 29
Liquid Halloween
Mona Bar of Modern Art,
410 ½ E. San Antonio
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Info: 915-494-2212
Dia de los Muertos Festival & Parade
Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown
Noon to 10 p.m.
Day of the Dead parade featuring catrinas, catrins, calaveras and larger-than-life Mojigangas; events in and around El Paso Museum of Art and El Paso Museum of History
How much: Free
Info: 915-212-0110; @elpasomcad on Instagram; @ElPasoMuseumofArt on
Dia de los Muertos at the Zoo
El Paso Zoo, 4100 E. Paisano
9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
How much: Regular zoo admission
Info: 915- 212-0966; elpasozoo.org
5th Annual
Halloween Bar Crawl
Rockstar Burger Bar, 217 N. Stanton
4-10 p.m.; check-in 4-6 p.m.
How much: $15 and up
Info: 915-881-4475; crawlwith.us/questions
Spooky Moon Festival
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
Noon to 2 a.m.
Drone light show, music by Gryffin, Audien, Ghastly, Win and Woo, Sevenn, SNBRN, Ookay, Bonnie X. Clyde and more; food trucks, petting zoo, carnival games, haunted house, art installations; 14+ only
How much: $79 & up
Info: spookymoontx.com
Freedom Fright 2022
Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss
4-8 p.m.
How much: Free
Info: 915-564-5311; freedomcrossingatfortbliss.com
Halloween Town @ Boo & Brew
Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park 3-8 p.m.
How much: Free admission
Flix Brewhouse
6450 N. Desert
Special showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” bring your noisemakers, party hats and rubber gloves, showing 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 30 and 31; also showing this month are “Beetlejuice,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “The Thing” at various times.
How much: Varies
Info: flixbrewhouse.com; 915-995-7500
Kids Halloween Trunk or Treat
Barnett Harley-Davidson,
8272 Gateway Blvd, East
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
How much: Free admission
Info: (800) 453-1513; @barnettharley on Facebook
Downtown Trick-Or-Treat Ghost Tour
El Paso Museum of History,
510 N. Santa Fe
8-10 p.m.; check in at 7:30 p.m.
Ghost stories on an outdoor walking tour that includes stops at forgotten burial grounds and historic sites; candy
How much: $20
Info: 915-503-8960; lostelpaso.com
Humane Society Halloween Carnival
4991 Fred Wilson
Noon-4 p.m.
Dress up the kids (and grownups) and four-legged friends for an afternoon of games, goodies and prizes
How much: $10 donation
Info: 915-532-6971; hselpaso.org; @humanesocietyep on Facebook
15th Annual Street Festival
Bel Air High School, 731 N. Yarbrough
4-10 p.m.
How much: Free admission; various prices for haunted house
Info: 915-434-2000
Sensory Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat
Eastwood Park, 3001 Parkwood
Noon-3 p.m.
Games, sweets and fun in partnership with the Autism Society with sensory sensitivity and with different abilities to enjoy
How much: Free
Info: autismsocietyep.org
Nightmare on Mills Street
The Reagan, 313 East Mills
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Music by French DJ Ivan Smagghe, costumes, drink specials and more
Info: 915-529-5683
Oct. 30
Devil’s Night Drive-Thru
Concordia Cemetery, 3700 E. Yandell
7-9:30 p.m.
How much: $20 per car
Info: 915-842-8200; @ConcordiaCemetery on Facebook
Halloween Fest
Tom Mays Unit, 2900 Tom Mays Access Road
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Learn about the creepy crawlies that call our mountains home; decorated bicycle ride and coffin pie making; carved pumpkin contest; more.
How much: $5; free ages 5-12
Halloween Brunch at The Manor at Ten Eleven
Event by El Paso Executive Women Lions Club
1011 N. Mesa
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
How much: $19.95 & up
Info: 915-351-9727;@ElPasoExecutiveWomensLionsClub on Facebook;
Halloween Monster Bash
Presented by El Paso Farmer’s Market
West Parking Lot, Cielo Vista Mall
8401 Gateway Blvd. West
2-6 p.m.
Farmers market vendors, costume contests, pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating, karaoke, food trucks
How much: Free admission; various prices for vendors
Info: elpasolfarmersmarket.com
Oct. 31
KLAQ Halloween Parade
Eastwood (Album) Park, 3110 Parkwood
3:30 p.m.
Floats, high school bands, costumes, candy and more
Info: 915-880-4955; klaq.com
Parks & Recreation Halloween Carnivals
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold Halloween celebrations at most of its recreation centers.
5-7 p.m.
Dress up, collect candy, play games
How much: Free admission
Info: 915-212-0092; elpasotexas.gov/events/show/102
EPIC Halloween Party
EPIC Bar & Nightclub, 510 N. Stanton
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Info: 915-222-8000
