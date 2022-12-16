There are many activities that make the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl an experience that goes beyond the actual game experience.
The Sun Bowl Association is committed to showcasing the beauty of the Southwest year-round by hosting the annual Thanksgiving Day parade, an art exhibit and the Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt Pass and Kick.
Here is a look at the events that make for an incredibly busy year for the Sun Bowl Association and its more than 700 volunteers.
Sun Bowl Cheer Camp
Local cheerleading groups are selected to participate in a drills camp with instructors and cheerleaders from the participating institutions.
Sun Bowl Pre-Game Fan Party
An event that takes place before kick-off at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to hype up fans and get everyone pumped for the game.
WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational
The WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational is the nation’s oldest collegiate holiday basketball tournament. This year marked the 58th edition of the event that began in 1961, when legendary head coach Don Haskins was in his first year as the head coach at UTEP, then known as Texas Western.
Haskins amassed 719 career wins with the Miners for 38 seasons. He led the Miners to the 1966 NCAA title, won seven Western Athletic Conference championships and four WAC tournament titles, had 14 NCAA tournament berths, and made seven trips to the NIT. Haskins engineered 17 20-plus win seasons and was an assistant Olympic team coach in 1972. He led the Miners to 23 tournament titles in the WestStar Bank Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.
Haskins was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997 as a basketball coach. The 1966 team was named in its entirety to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.
Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade
After seven decades, the Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade has grown to be the most attended event annually in the Southwest, with an average attendance of almost 300,000 spectators each Thanksgiving Day.
New Year’s Day 1936 was when it all began. People from El Paso lined the streets to enjoy all the colorful floats, bands and specialty units that comprised the original Sun Carnival Parade.
To attract more visitors to the Sun City, members of the Downtown Lions Club of El Paso got together in 1935 to organize and plan a parade that could be added to the Sun Bowl events already in place, such as the Sun Bowl football game and the coronation. But they never imagined this parade would become a yearly celebration full of splendid traditions and majestic stories for years to come.
The Sun Bowl parade was previously celebrated on the same day as the Sun Bowl football game, on New Year’s Day. In 1958, the football game was moved to New Year’s Eve.
Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass and Kick
This free event featured five age divisions, ages 6-15, for girls and boys to compete in. Each contestant took to the field to punt, pass and place kick a football. After the competition was completed, the scores were totaled with the Sun Bowl Association handing out first, second and third place medals to the top three finishers in each of the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
The winners were honored at the Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
Sun Bowl Art Exhibit
The Sun Bowl art exhibit is the Southwest’s longest running art show. Originally dubbed the Sun Carnival Art Exhibit at its inception in 1949, the international Museum of Art continues the long El Paso tradition of the integration of artistic and athletic excellence.
