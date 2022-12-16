teachers foundation

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl teamed up with the College Football Playoff Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation to help reward teachers across the borderland.

 Photo: Sun Bowl Association

Earlier this year, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, in partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation, recognized El Paso Teachers of the Year as part of the annual Extra Yard for Teachers campaign.

extra yard

