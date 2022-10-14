Artist and writer Tom Lea was a man ahead of his time, who saw only people, not gender, ethnicity or color.
“He loved the diversity of people,” said Holly Packard-Cobb, director of the Tom Lea Institute. “He was interested in their personal life and story so he could accurately depict them. That’s why he painted vaqueros, charros, conquistadors, Chinese people and Apache Indians. He was very progressive for his time. For example, the “Pass of the North” mural at the federal courthouse depicts several different ethnicities. It includes women. They all were painted with equal nobility and standing. That was his modus operandi – respect for individuals no matter their ethnicity or culture.”
That humanitarian quality will come to life in this year’s Tom Lea Celebrations theme – “Small Man in a Vast and Wonderous World – Tom Lea’s China.”
Because of the many programs planned, what was a month-long event now spans several months into April.
Lea loved El Paso but left to pursue his artistic career, attending the Art School of Chicago and then spending time in Santa Fe.
After his first wife Nancy died in 1936, Lea returned to El Paso, which he called his “nourishment.” He only left when work took him away.
Lea spent part of the 1940s in China, working for Life Magazine as a correspondent/artist covering World War II.
But he wasn’t the first Lea in China.
His cousin Homer Lea was a strategist for the Chinese nationalists in 1911, and his work made it easier for Tom Lea to approach people to do their portraits, including one of nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek, and one of a Chinese grandfather, which is on the front of this year’s brochure.
Adair Margo, founder of the Tom Lea Institute, said his look at China was important to study.
“So much is going on with China right now,” Margo said.
As former President George W. Bush’s chair of the Committee on the Arts and Humanities, she took a delegation to China 20 years ago.
“There is lots of rhetoric,” she said. “Tom Lea could illuminate China’s culture here and worldwide – shed light and give different perspective.”
Chinese culture also has had a great influence on El Paso history, Packard-Cobb said.
Many Chinese nationals emigrated to this area, remaining in Mexico until they were granted entrance to the United States.
“In the whole issue of (Mexico being) a waiting zone for people to get into this country, we can definitely draw parallels to today,” Packard-Cobb said.
Notable El Paso citizens who are of Chinese or Chinese-Mexican descent include David Wellington Chew and Linda Yee Chew. Wellington is a former El Paso City Council member and the first elected Asian-American appellate, and later chief justice in Texas. Yee Chew was the first lawyer of Chinese descent to serve as a District Court judge in El Paso.
They will discuss their family’s legacy Nov. 10 at Hotel Indigo. They will talk about their grandparents’ involvement in the Mexican Revolution and how the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 affected their family.
Those with an interest in this history might want to start with Dr. Selfa Chew’s lecture, “Dreaming in Chinese, from Canton to El Paso,” on Oct. 13 at the archaeology museum, Packard-Cobb said.
Another highlight might be “Sips of History: Exploring Chinese Tea and Traditions” at Kinley’s House Coffee & Tea Oct. 15 with owner Kinley Pon.
“Drinking tea signifies, respect, an apology, or to show gratitude,” Packard-Cobb said.
History buffs also might enjoy “Tom Lea’s China, the History, the Land, and the People in his Paintings” Oct. 20 at the UTEP Centennial Museum with UTEP’s Dr. Joshua Fen, an expert on the Chinese Civil War.
Lea knew another war was brewing between the nationalists and communists that would change the course of history.
An original Tom Lea painting, “Dream of a Fair River: Yang-Tze,” will be on display, and Thrive Martial Arts will demonstrate those ancient skills.
“How China became a communist country is totally relevant to the world today,” Packard-Cobb said.
Because of Lea’s time spent with the military in World War II, several military-only events are in the offerings, including a Christmas card woodblock print workshops at the Fort Bliss Art and Hobby on Dec. 3, and a Tom Lea Combat Veteran Exhibit in Austin on Oct. 22.
Tom Lea understood how art can be therapy for veterans, Packard-Cobb said.
When he came home from World War II, in an attempt to get the war out of his head, his first painting was the famous one of his wife, Sarah, “Sarah in the Summertime.”
“He knew the miracle was not art, but life,” Margo said. “Tom Lea’s art does this for us. He was confused why artists would want to be recognized for their style or themselves. He wanted people to recognize not him, but his subject. His work wasn’t about him; it was about others. We do our best to make the way he conducted his life shine through our events - to help share the wonder of life and its richness.”
