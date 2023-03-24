Like most people, there were moments in Michael Cochren’s life when he felt alone, emotionally numb, like he had lost his spark.
The singer/songwriter for Cochren & Co. didn’t quite know what he was searching for, but he knew he was troubled.
“There was a time that I swore I would never go back
I was blind to the truth, didn’t know what I had
I was running, I was searching
But every place I turned for healing
Left me more broken than the last”
That’s what he sings in his hit single “Church (Take Me Back),” that received over 20 million streams on Spotify in 2022. It is off his debut album “Don’t Lose Hope.”
“‘Church’ is my story,” Cochren said in a telephone interview from his home in Montgomery, Indiana. “When I got to my high school years, I thought I could do things my own way, my parents faith just wasn’t doing it for me. It wasn’t until college, after a series of circumstances, that my faith became my own.”
“Tried to walk on my own but I wound up lost
Now I’m making my way to the foot of the cross
It’s not a trophy for the winners
It’s a shelter for the sinners
And it’s right where I belong”
Cochren said faith was always a part of his life, but he didn’t know what following Christ really meant until he began attending Bible studies with friends in college. That’s when the Jesus he had known in his mind became the Jesus that is now in his heart.
Since then, Cochren, a worship leader from a small town in southern Indiana, has been telling stories of hope, grace and second chances.
Cochren & Co. is part of TobyMac’s annual Hits Deep Tour, featuring Crowder, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian. The Christian bands will perform at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 at the Don Haskins Center.
“I believe that God held me close those six years when I was lost,” Cochren said. “I might have called myself a Christian but nothing in my life looked consistent to it. It was six years of me trying to figure out what my path was going to be.”
He asked himself, “Did I need it? Was it real?”
“I hadn’t experienced anything transforming yet to say this is worth hanging on it,” he confessed. “At that point, it was just an idea. Once it became more than an idea, and it became an experience, it became something real in my life; there was no going back.”
Cochren was raised in the church. His grandpa was a minister and his grandma was the church organist. His family attended church every Sunday morning and Wednesday evening.
Once he re-engaged with church, Cochren said it felt like a burden was lifted from his shoulders.
“That’s what the new record and the new song ‘Running Home’ is about,” he said. “It’s the story of the prodigal son. You are out in the world, out in the mire and the muck and you realize this is not how I am, this is no fun at all, I am miserable. There is a promise of peace. Maybe it’s not true but maybe it is and I have to find out. When I found out that the peace was real and I was accepted, there is no feeling in the world like being accepted and loved for who you are.”
He has made quite a name for himself since he came onto the scene three years ago. He was nominated for Best New Artist for the GMA Annual Dove Awards in 2020. He one of two new artists to have two back-to-back Billboard Christian Airplay Top 10 radio singles along with that nomination.
In February 2023, Cochren & Co., which includes his wife Leah Cochren, released its second album “Running Home.”
“In the first album we were trying to find our voice as an artist and in the industry,” he said. “The second album felt like we had a voice and now we can focus on what we really want to say. With this album, we tried to dig a little deeper, write a little more honestly.”
As the conclusion of the Hits Deep Tour nears, only a March 31 show in San Antonio remains, Cochren said it has been inspirational to perform with the artists on the bill.
“It’s a dream come true for me in so many ways,” he said. “Being out here with Toby and Crowder and the other artists is not only inspirational, but it’s also motivational because we have to bring our ‘A game’ every night, otherwise they’re going to play us under the table.”
With only a 15-minute set, Cochren & Co. will only play the “radio hits.”
“My goal is for the audience to hear a taste of us on this tour to get their curiosity sparked, so they might want to come see us play our own concert in their area sometime in the future,” he said.
The 30-date tour, which began on Jan. 26 in Pensacola, Fla., has been a humbling experience, especially when the audience sings the lyrics of “Church” back to the band.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling knowing that you wrote something that has stirred people and that they have clung to and that it’s been their hope,” he said. “You see it in their eyes when they sing it back to you; they overpower you with their voices in the arena. It’s a humbling thing to realize that I get to do this and put something out there that means something to people. I am very grateful for that feeling.”
He hopes audience members leave the show with joy in their hearts.
“I hope they take a couple of hours out of their night and set aside their circumstances and everything they’re going through and remember some truths about God,” he said. “Hopefully that will give them the proper prospective to go back and face whatever it is they’re facing filled with hope, filled with joy.”
“Take me back
To a preacher and a verse
Where they’ve seen me at my worst
To the love I had at first
I want to go to church”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
