Most people are already longtime fans of Hamilton.
Most have seen the show, multiple times in various venues or have watched it on Disney+ on a loop.
They know the soundtrack. They can sing along and tell you song by song why the music resonates with them.
Finding a Hamilton novice is rare.
So when the touring show comes to town, the expectations are high — sky high.
Will the show tick all the boxes that the faithful have come to love?
On Thursday night at the Plaza Theatre, the answer was a resounding yes, a thousand times yes!
Since the smash musical debuted to near-instant acclaim in 2015 and blossomed into a global phenomenon, El Pasoans have been patiently waiting for their chance to witness perhaps one of the most important musicals of the 21st century.
Judging from the jubilant crowd, the 46-song, two hour and 20-minute performance – with a 15-minute intermission – was more than worth the wait.
There are multiple aspects of this production that have made “Hamilton,” the groundbreaking, multiaward-winning musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an international success.
David Korins’ scenic design is superb, creating astonishing and memorable visuals. The high production level of the Broadway show transformed the Plaza Theatre into a Richard Rodgers Theatre experience.
The constantly moving set tells its own story about what New York City was like at a time long before skyscrapers. There are so many angles and details that are lost from watching the musical on screen that are visible in a live performance.
The most intriguing aspect of the set design was the on-stage rotating turntables, which allow the actors to stand still and move at the same time. The back walls suggest a Colonial-era building under construction complete with the scaffolding around the half-made wall.
This ensured that the vibe of the original show remained in place, not sacrificing the choreography and physical flow the fans have grown to love about the original. The show just would not have been the same without it.
The musical is in two acts.
Act one focuses on the beginning of Hamilton's journey from a poor, fatherless child growing up in the Caribbean to one of the most influential Founding Fathers remembered in history today. It also gives fans a look at the War of 1812, the United States’ fight for independence against Great Britian.
The second act details the aftermath including attempting to set up a government and also peeking into Hamilton’s personal and family life.
The “Philip” cast of the North American tour was led by Blaine Alden Krauss as Hamilton, Deon’te Goodman as rival Aaron Burr, Nikisha Williams as Hamilton’s wife Eliza and Jisel Soleil Ayon as Angelica Schuyler.
All four were outstanding in their roles.
Krauss’ Hamilton took the audience on an excitable ride displaying a remarkable wide range of vocal complexity going from the rap-style “My Shot” in the first act to the melancholic “It’s Quite Uptown” in act two.
His two “cabinet battles” against the exceptional Nick Sanchez (Thomas Jefferson) – performed in a rap-battle style, a la Enimen’s “8 Mile” – showed Krauss was comfortable performing just about any musical genre.
The performance of Sanchez as Marques De Layfayette in the first act and Jefferson in the second is also worth noting and drew praise and laughter from the audience.
Goodman’s Burr, who helps tell Hamilton’s story, does an excellent job of keeping a constant flow and connecting the dots between the major musical numbers.
He has several opportunities to take center stage to exhibit his vocals and dance skill and did not disappoint especially during “The Room Where It Happens,” which many consider the highlight of “Hamilton.”
During a rare tender moment in “Dear Theodosia,” Goodman and Krauss harmonize in mesmerizing duet about parenthood and mortality, for once, they are on the same page, in unison instead of arguing with each other as they do in most of the musical.
Kameron Richardson, as the King George III, also has short, strong, memorable, solo performances. Richardson’s rhymes and melodies are simpler and more traditional than the rapid-fire lyrics of the revolutionaries – “Awesome. Wow.” – “Da-da-da, dat-da, dat, da-da-da, da-ya-da.”
Richardson keep the cheeky and amusing vibe of the original show, drawing the most laughter.
Williams’ Eliza, however, was the shining star among a stage full of equally strong talent.
That’s not to say other cast members didn't have their moments – grand moments that had the audience cheering their approval – Williams was simply remarkable.
She captured the audience’s attention with the opening high note on "The Schuyler Sisters" along with Ayon’s Angelica, who brought the house down with “Satisfied.”
Williams is a natural Eliza, able to balance the lovelorn “Helpless” with the angry, heartsick “Burn.” She showed style and grace throughout the performance, culminating in the finale number, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story."
In the end, Eliza keeps Hamilton’s legacy and becomes an important sociopolitical figure, fundraising and speaking out for important causes including founding the first private orphanage in the city that still operates today.
The stage production of “Hamilton” is engaging with its music, lyrics, contemporary spin on 17th century costumes, staging and lighting.
It is amazing theater where every movement and word has meaning.
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
