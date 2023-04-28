Majestic’s sunken eyes and crooked smile tell the story of a survivor.
The 10-year-old brown pit bull with gray whiskers was shot in the mouth by his previous owner two years ago.
The bullet traveled to Majestic’s left front leg and fractured the bone, leaving him in excruciating pain.
“The doctor thought we would need to amputate it, but three months of rehab and physical therapy was able to save his leg,” said Vanessa Acosta, the president of Law N’ Paws.
Majestic still suffers from arthritic symptoms and has trouble breathing.
To treat his breathing issues, he is need of arytenoid laryngoplasty surgery, a procedure where an incision is made on the side of the dog’s neck to reach the larynx.
In recent months, Majestic has found a loving forever home, where he sleeps with his owners, plays with his toys and is treated to a juicy, meaty burger from Whataburger or McDonald’s once a week.
“He is just the sweetest boy,” Acosta said. “You would think that he would be more aggressive because of what he went through,” Acosta said, joking about how spoiled Majestic is. “He just wants a ton of love. He is very attached to his owners and loves taking cruises every day. He will throw a little tantrum like a little kid if he doesn’t go with them.”
But he is still in need of the surgery and his owners are asking for help to raise $6,000 to pay for his procedure.
Acosta, an El Paso police detective who investigates animal cruelty cases, started Law N’ Paws in 2017.
Even though Majestic is in a good home now, Acosta said Law N’ Paws will still help him because of the type of care he requires.
“He’s under something like a ‘fospice’ care, and we don’t just give him to anybody,” she said, which can include paying for pain medication.
The term “fospice” is a combination of the words “foster” and “hospice.”
Majestic’s health improved after rehab, but he recently started to develop breathing issues.
A diagnosis has not been determined, but Acosta said it could be the trauma and stress Majestic sustained near his neck.
“It’s a constant issue for him,” Acosta said of his coughing.
Acosta said they would like to raise the money for Majestic’s surgery before Memorial Day.
They hope to have Dr. Edward Silverman, from Sun City Veterinary Surgery Center, do the procedure.
“Majestic is about 80 pounds, so we have to consider his size,” she said. “We’ll also have extra fees like special testing for his X-rays and all of his medication.”
Law N’ Paws depends heavily on donations to continue helping dogs so they can be like Majestic and find a loving home.
“If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t be able to continue,” she said. “We appreciate the support from El Paso.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
