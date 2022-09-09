El Paso may be hundreds of miles from a beach, but El Pasoans can still experience the same vibe by participating in the next best thing – beach volleyball.
From March to November, four days a week, The Sandbox sand volleyball facility hosts a variety of leagues and tournaments for those who don’t mind a little sand between their toes.
“My wife Maria and I started this in 2009 simply because we both love to play volleyball,” said Rob Wolff, the owner of The Sandbox. “Being in the Army, it seemed that every place I was stationed had sand volleyball courts – except El Paso. So we thought there was an opportunity here and slowly but surely, the idea has caught on.”
There are five leagues – from beginner to advanced – all played outdoors in a family friendly environment.
Games are Tuesdays to Saturdays with different formats including two versus two, four versus four and six versus six.
A new Saturday “brunch league” begins Sept. 17. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 15.
All leagues – which run four to five weeks – are co-ed except two versus two.
The Sandbox also offers youth leagues for players who are 18 years old and younger.
“We usually start and end our play around the warmer months with each league season lasting five weeks,” Wolff said. “We’ll host regular league games over the first four weeks with the final week consisting of a double-elimination tournament to decide the league champion.”
During the regular season, every team plays two games on their assigned day.
“I’ve seen many other leagues have players drive to the other side of town on league night to play just one game and leave,” he said. “Players in our league know they will all play at least two games, which they really appreciate.”
The Sandbox is at 3631 Gerard, near Montana and Zaragoza.
And if you are looking for a team, there is a free agent signup form on The Sandbox website – sandboxep.com.
Wolff said teams stick around after their matches and watch the other teams play.
“There’s a family-friendly picnic party atmosphere that comes with league play,” he said. “People like to play volleyball and they like to hang out with their friends, so we allow them to bring food, grills, snacks, drinks and since we don’t have a liquor license, it’s a BYOB situation.”
There’s also a playground area for the children.
There are strict rules against using profanity or displays of aggression of any kind.
That kind of welcoming atmosphere is why players join the league and eventually begin making it part of their lifestyle.
“I’m in the military and when I first arrived in El Paso I began searching through social media for a new volleyball tribe and the answers kept coming up over and over – Sandbox league,” said Bryan Lennon, a league member. “I’ve been playing in The Sandbox league since 2019 and in that time, I’ve probably played on 10 different teams.”
Lennon said teammates quickly become friends.
“We all love listening to music, drinking, having fun hanging out together, almost to the point where volleyball becomes a secondary part of it,” he said.
The Wolffs also host two children’s charity events a year.
“We host a charity obstacle course twice a year to help raise money for the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of El Paso,” Wolff said. “To go along with the sand volleyball vibe, we call the race ‘Insandity.’ We had one in April and we had about 300 people participate.”
The next fundraiser is Oct. 1. Adults and children can participate.
“We’re proud of what we’ve set up here because it gives El Pasoans something to do besides the norm,” he said. “The reason this league grows is people want to come back. We keep things fun for the family. In fact, some teams consist entirely of family members. Some of our Friday leagues will have as many as 32 to 40 teams, so they must be having fun to keep returning like they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.