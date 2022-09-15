For more than 25 years, musician Ryan Rosoff has been biding his time, writing and releasing music and performing shows, first in El Paso and then other adopted hometowns along the way.
Like most of us though, the further along we get in life, the more other responsibilities kick in.
For Rosoff, it was family, raising his children and starting a business.
Making time for live performances dwindled, but Rosoff always found himself back in the woodshed, tinkering with songs. Eventually, the time would come to release new material.
Rosoff has released six albums under his band Little King since its formation a quarter of a century ago.
The band started picking up momentum again in 2019, as guitarist and vocalist Rosoff began writing at his home in Delaware with bassist Manny Tejada.
The duo returned to El Paso to record “Occam’s Foil” with its longtime El Paso drummer Eddy Garcia.
Momentum was picking up – but then the pandemic happened.
Never one to let up, Rosoff moved back to El Paso, along with his son and Tejada, before settling in Tuscon.
Along the way, Little King has been working on new music to be released soon.
Above all – Little King is ready to return to the live stage for the first time in 16 years.
The band will perform at El Paso’s Rockhouse Bar & Grill on Sept. 18.
What is the key to your longevity?
Rosoff: I think the catalyst to the longevity has been, above all, passion for the creative process and a desire to forge a musical legacy that I can be proud of. I just listened to my album “Legacy of Fools” with my son for the first time in many years. It’s a quirky, dense and complex record. Far from perfect ... but I am very proud of how well it holds up almost 15 years after its release. The other key to this 25-year run is that I make music with my friends on every record. I love all the people I work with – Eddy Garcia, Manny Tejeda, Shannon Brady, Jessica Flores, David Hamilton, and on and on ... I consider these people dear friends, and they are all better than me. That helps, you know. I surround myself with musicians who are superior and that forces me to be better.
Why did you take such a long break from performing on the road and what brought you back?
Rosoff: I decided to be my own version of Steely Dan. That is, to be a studio project with an eye on one day returning to the stage. It was frustrating, as I absolutely love to perform and entertain. But I did not want to sacrifice the life I could provide for my two kids with the selfish pursuit of a nebulous goal. Now, though, I have reached a level of financial independence and my kids’ ages where I am ready to make up for lost time.
How excited are you to perform in your hometown, what can people expect?
Rosoff: Excited, nervous, focused and grateful ... that’s how I would describe my feelings today. As for what to expect, we have a visual component to each song that was developed by our video director, Vien Nguyen. He’s brilliant, and it should really enhance the audience’s experience.
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of in 25 years of Little King?
Rosoff: I think just that ... the 25 years! It would have been easy to pack it in and call it a career. We haven’t been commercially successful, particularly. I don’t know how many fans or streams or downloads make one successful, but I know for a fact we didn’t get rich from music. But really, being able to sit with my son on a car ride and play back the soundtrack of my adult life and not cringe is a huge source of pride for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.