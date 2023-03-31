It doesn’t matter if its Thanksgiving, Halloween or Independence Day, if there are marching bands, cool cars and the occasional float, area residents will line the streets.
Easter is no different.
For the past 45th time, the Transmountain Optimists will be putting on the NorthEaster Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
The parade starts at the corner of Hercules and Diana streets, then on to Hondo Pass Drive and ends as the Hollings Gate entrance of Nations Tobin Park.
“This is a great community event and the second oldest parade in El Paso,” said Jimmy Melver, a member of the Transmountain Optimists for more than 30 years. “We hope everyone, even people from East and West El Paso, can make it out.”
This year’s theme is Wild Wild West, and the grand marshal is Wayne Thornton, ho worked with the city’s Parks and Recreation for 42 years before retiring in 2020.
“Mr. Thornton has been an instrumental part of El Paso, having served as past president of the Sun Bowl Association, organizing basketball and football games,” Melver said. “We also want to recognize his community work with youth sports and recreation in the City of El Paso.”
The City Council approved renaming the Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson, as the Wayne Thornton Community Center at Grandview.
About 100 participants have signed up for the parade.
The festivity will showcase numerous floats, cars, and presentations by military groups, clowns, civic organizations and churches.
“This parade is something that’s become so popular in its own right,” said Bernie Sargent, who, for 15 years, entertained the crowd with skits with his Old West re-enactment group Six-Guns and Shady Ladies. “We always enjoyed the morning and enthusiasm of fellow citizens of all El Paso.”
Since moving to East Texas, Sargent and his group won’t be at the parade this year; however, he urges the community to make it out and show their support.
“Take your family,” he said. “It’s a fun time, and there’s always a good crowd of very friendly people, plus you have the nice Franklin Mountains background.”
In addition to western displays, spectators can expect greetings —and candy — from the Easter Bunny, aka former State Rep. Pat Haggerty.
