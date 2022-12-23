Christmas 1977.
I was 9 years old, and it’s still the one I consider the most magical because two gifts stood out.
Being a huge fan of “Happy Days,” my mom and dad gave me a toy Fonzie pinball machine and my grandma and grandpa gifted me a 45-rpm single of Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog.”
“Hound Dog” wasn’t my first record. The earliest ones were children’s records with goofy titles like “On Top of Spaghetti” or Golden Books 45s that you could read along with the narrator.
But “Hound Dog” was the first one that felt like mine-all-mine.
Funny to think that a 9-year-old kid could be so moved by a song that had been released 21 years earlier. I mean, this was the era of disco and Donny and Marie. But back in 1956, the King had taken Big Mama Thornton’s song and made it something different. It was dangerous, and I kinda liked it. Rock ‘n’ roll, baby!
My grandpa was a bit of an audiophile. He had an in-the-wall stereo setup in his basement bar where he would play his records and tip back a few with his pals. Sadly, Christmas 1977 would be his last. Little did he know that the Elvis 45 would kick off a lifelong love of records with me.
Wanting to discover more music, I found myself asking my parents to share their old 45s from when they were teenagers. My dad passed on his hard bop (Rusty Bryant and Earl Bostic) and Dixieland jazz (Firehouse Five Plus Two) and my mom handed over her Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra 45s. Dad’s records got more play (sorry, mom).
When my daughter was about 10, I introduced her to records. As a young Beatles fan, she would spin my Fab Four LPs constantly, soaking up every lyric and eclipsing me with her knowledge of their history. As she discovered new music, the albums that particularly resonated with her on Spotify found their physical presence on our record racks. Records aren’t her top hobby, but she recognizes that they matter.
That’s because, through records, listeners can connect with the past in more ways than a streamed song ever can.
You might be able to spin the same copy of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Green River” that your father loved when he was younger. Maybe your daughter will break out your well-loved LP copy of the Replacements’ “Tim” or R.E.M.’s “Fables of the Reconstruction” that you were spinning in high school and college. Records are tactile. They’re real.
A record also bridges time in a physical way. There are stories deep in the clicks and pops of the vinyl and the wear on the cover. Stories about the places it’s been, and the people who have sung and danced and dreamed along with it.
If we’re lucky, our kids will pass on the gift of vinyl to their children, to show and share the music that mattered to them. It connects the generations.
And speaking of connecting generations of listeners, my friend Danny recently sent me a text reminding me that the Rolling Stones celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2022.
Kids, parents, grandparents and probably even a few great-grandparents have shared their love of the Stones. It’s incredible to think that they’ve survived as a band for longer than most people on Earth have been alive. Heck, Keith Richards just turned 79 a few days ago, and Mick Jagger will become an octogenarian in 2023. I wonder if he’s found satisfaction yet?
So, what’s your favorite Stones album? For me, it’s a four-way tie between “Beggar’s Banquet,” “Let It Bleed,” “Sticky Fingers” and “Exile on Main St.” — all released between 1968 and 1972. There’s no right or wrong answer to this one; the Stones were their absolute best on these LPs. All are essential record collector must-haves.
I give the nod to Exile. “Tumbling Dice,” man.
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at The University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page in 2015. He has way too many records but keeps adding more to his collection.
