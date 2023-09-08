Last week, I previewed some of the bigger storylines as the NFL season kicks off this week.
Here are four questions about El Paso's favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.
1. Can the Cowboys contend with the Philadelphia Eagles for the division title?
This is the million-dollar question. The Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl last season, only to lose to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
This season, running back Ezekiel Elliott is now with the New England Patriots, tight end Dalton Schultz moved to the Houston Texans, right guard Connor McGovern signed with the Buffalo Bills and cornerback Kelvin Joseph was traded to the Miami Dolphins. The Cowboys brought in free agent receiver Brandin Cooks, running back Ronald Jones and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. They also acquired cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the Joseph trade from Miami and quarterback Trey Lance from the 49ers. Based on projected win totals, the Cowboys have the 14th toughest strength of schedule. If the team can stay healthy and running back Tony Pollard builds on his 1,000-yard rushing season from 2022, Dallas should be nothing short of an NFC Wild Card team.
2. Does the recent addition of Trey Lance mean that Dak Prescott’s days in Dallas could be winding down?
This is where it gets interesting. In 2021, Prescott signed a four-year contract worth $160 million, including a $66 million signing bonus and $126 million guaranteed. If Prescott struggles this season, the Cowboys can cut him prior to the 2024 season since none of his $34 million is guaranteed. However, Dallas would take a massive cap hit of $61.915 million if they cut or trade him before June 1, 2024.
Lance was a relatively cheap gamble for team owner Jerry Jones since it only cost Dallas a fourth-round pick. His contract runs through the 2024 season but the Cowboys do have a fifth year option for him. Cowboys fans who have been wanting the team to move on from Prescott could get their wish if the team disappoints again this season, but Lance has played in just eight regular season games and is unproven as an NFL quarterback. The Cowboys also signed Cooper Rush to a two-year contract this offseason, but the 29-year-old is viewed more as an insurance policy than a future starter in the league.
3. Is head coach Mike McCarthy on his last lifeline with America’s Team?
Much like the Prescott situation, Jones could be running out of patience with his head coach. McCarthy will be calling the plays on offense this season, a big change from his first three seasons in Dallas when Kellen Moore handled the play calling. It will be interesting to see how different the Cowboys offense looks when McCarthy calls the shots, and if he can help Prescott improve his play on the field. Last season, the veteran quarterback tossed a career-high 15 interceptions.
4. Finally, will the New York Giants and Washington Commanders make the NFC East the best division in the NFL?
The Giants are more intriguing than the Commanders because they won nine games last season, and they made the NFC Wild Card. This year, they added free agents like Bobby Okereke and Parris Campbell, and traded for Darren Waller and Isaiah Simmons. The Giants could be poised for a big season. Meanwhile, the Commanders are handing over their offense to second-year quarterback Sam Howell. Washington did win eight games last season, and if Howell adjusts well to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the Commanders could surprise some people. Is at as good as the AFC West or the AFC East? Only time will tell..
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
