sammich

The double play burger consists of American cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

Driven by the rich, bold flavors of her hometown, Maria Barragan-Hurtado, the executive chef at Southwest University Park, has developed a menu that brings the heat.

dogs

Andouille sausage with roasted corn cilantro aioli and Italian sausage with grilled onions and peppers with Dijon mustard are available at the Southwest University Park.
Media tasting

Maria Barragan-Hurtado, the executive chef at Southwest University Park, has developed many new food items for the upcoming season.
SWU park

New menu items at Southwest University Park include three hot dog and burger options, two smothered fries’ offerings, andouille sausage, bratwurst and Italian sausage.
fries

Buffalo chicken fries are made with chopped Buffalo chicken bites, jalapeno nacho cheese, sweet and spicy Buffalo sauce, ranch and green onions.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.