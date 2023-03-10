Driven by the rich, bold flavors of her hometown, Maria Barragan-Hurtado, the executive chef at Southwest University Park, has developed a menu that brings the heat.
“We’re always trying to come up with new ideas and being creative with our food,” said Barragan-Hurtado, an El Paso native. “Our culinary team sees food as art so we try to come up with creative items that will attract people to try something new.”
New menu items include three hot dog and burger options, two smothered fries’ offerings, andouille sausage, bratwurst and Italian sausage.
“We’ll also have a lot of opportunities to try new things during our different theme nights,” Barragan-Hurtado said. “We’ll come up with different food items for Marvel Night and Hot Cheetos Night.”
El Pasoans will have their first crack at the new food items on March 11 when the El Paso Locomotives play its first home game.
The El Paso Chihuahuas home opener is March 31.
It will be the Chihuahuas 10th anniversary and the Locomotives fifth year.
Barragan-Hurtado has been the executive chef for the past two years. She has been with Southwest University Park since the Chihuahuas began in 2013.
“I started out at Chico’s Cantina, worked at Juárez Dogs, took over sweets and slowly moved my way up,” the El Pasoan said. “I did move to Fayetteville for a couple of months to be their chef, but they needed a chef here, so I came back home.”
Adriana Ruiz, director of operations for Professional Sports Catering, a group that provides culinary services to more than 30 Minor League Baseball ballparks around the country, said Barragan-Hurtado has been great.
“Chef Maria has been absolutely amazing,” she said. “She has managed to make her way from a regular cook to being our executive chef. She really listens to the feedback our community gives us through surveys. She comes up with amazing recipes.”
Professional Sports Catering honored Barragan-Hurtado and her staff with the company’s top honor for overall culinary experience which includes food presentation, menu innovation and overall taste.
Ruiz is excited about the upcoming soccer and baseball seasons, adding that the food experience is something fans will not forget.
“Think about it,” she said. “If you’re a season-ticket holder for all 75 games, we want to make sure that you can hit every stand and get something different every night. We also do a refresh in the middle of season where we introduce new items to keep things fresh. You come out to have a good time, to drink and eat, but you can’t do that unless you have some great food.”
Professional Sports Catering is the official food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park. It manages gameday food and beverage including concessions, premium areas, the WestStar Club and suites. They will also manage food and beverage service for all non-gameday events at Southwest University Park.
One of the items Barragan-Hurtado is excited to bring back is the jalapeño popper burger.
“We introduced it midseason last year and it was a big hit,” she said. “Everybody likes the jalapeño poppers with the cream cheese filling, so we turned that into a burger. We put the cream cheese dip on the burger and we stick a jalapeño popper on top to give it a nice kick. I’m really proud of that one because I didn’t think it would work, but it was a total hit.”
Also returning is the Chihuahua Dog and the carnitas nachos.
“We entered the Chihuahua Dog in the competition to see who had the most creative food item,” Barragan-Hurtado said. “We had to come up with something unique that represented our culture and we won it with our bacon-wrapped Chihuahua dog. It’s our staple that we’ve had for years. It’s your basic bacon-wrapped hot dog with pinto beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.”
Ruiz is excited about the return of the carnitas nachos.
“It’s the classic shredded carnitas with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch,” she said. “It’s served in that massive dog bowl that people love to take home. We haven’t served those since 2018.”
There will also be a cart called Bull Burgers.
“We will be serving massive burgers there that come on Texas toast,” she said. “We’ll also have some rotating burgers that we’ll make depending on who we are playing during a particular homestand.”
For those counting calories, there is the watermelon and strawberry salad served with fresh mint.
Barragan-Hurtado said she is fortunate the Chihuahuas allow her and the culinary team to think outside the box.
“They have been exceptional in allowing us to experiment with food and try different items,” she said. “Last year for Christmas in July, we did a bacon-wrapped tamale. That was very interesting to serve. Being able to experiment with things and coming up with unique ideas has been a blessing.”
