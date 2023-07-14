Over the past few months indie rock fans have blissfully received new music from The Drums with hopes that this first trickle of tracks meant founder Jonny Pierce would soon return with a new album and tour.
Wait no longer.
Pierce recently announced The Drums’ new album is indeed quite imminent and The Drums will take the stage at the Lowbrow Palace on Monday, July 17.
While Pierce and The Drums are a one-man band in the studio, Pierce and his backing band have put on many memorable shows here, from smaller venues such as Lowbrow’s former Robinson Street location to the main stage at Neon Desert Music Festival.
In June, The Drums released the single “Obvious,” which finds Pierce ruminating about the beautiful moment when you let your guard down and allow another person fully into your life. The track is the follow up to “I Want It All,” released in April.
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, all signs point to a new era and a renewed spurt of creativity for Pierce and The Drums. We caught up via email before kicking off The Drums’ tour.
Q: Fans haven’t heard much from you musically since before the pandemic. What were the pandemic years like for you?
When COVID started, I left my place in New York City and took shelter in a small cabin in the woods in upstate New York. I was alone there for a little over a year, and in that time of stillness and solitude, I had a rebirth of sorts. I started seeing myself for who I really am and began the deep work of learning to love who I am, all the different parts of me. It’s hard work, and so that might be why you didn’t hear too much from me. I was deeply invested in my emotional health, and not doing much work. However, I do think that the new material I have been releasing this year is the fruit of that deep emotional heart surgery, back at the cabin.
Q: What sparked this latest flurry of singles that will hopefully lead up to a new album this year?
Well, at some point last year, my management asked if I could send them a folder of any new material I had written. I had a bunch of songs that I had recorded since the pandemic began, but I wasn’t recording them with the intention of putting them out in the world. I loved these songs, but to me, they seemed to come from totally different worlds and they couldn’t exist on the same album. One song is joyous and about found love. The next is about sexual assault, and the one after is about losing my mother. My managers heard the songs, and to my surprise, wrote to me enthusiastically that they thought I had a really strong album on my hands. I took some time and began to realize that the reason this album is so strong is because of its emotional diversity. It is strong because it reflects who I am - full of texture, life, joy, sadness and everything in between. So, we decided to start releasing songs. There’s more to come!
Q: What can we expect from this upcoming tour? Will you be performing new songs for the first time?
Yes, we will play some of the new material, as well as a bunch of the classics and maybe a few deep cuts thrown in to delight!
Q: An older fan favorite “Money” recently became a trending song on TikTok and Instagram and it seems like that’s translating into more streams as well. What are your thoughts on these new viral trends and the influence of new social media platforms on music discovery, remixing, etc.?
Well, I can literally feel the joy draining from my body when I go on these apps. I am a big science person, and the data is in, and it shows that engaging with these types of apps is detrimental to mental health, especially in teenagers. I am no teenager, but If I am feeling sick while on the apps, I can only imagine how bad it must feel to scroll for hours, as these apps are designed to make us do. Teenagers’ emotional state is already so vulnerable and volatile. So, I have a real problem with these apps, and yet I still use them for DMing, for advertising my band, etc. It is one of the few ways that fans can even know I am going on tour or putting out new work, and so I feel very stuck in something that is very ugly, ultimately. It truly tortures me, knowing I am contributing to harm. The hope is that I offset that with the music I put into the world. The hope is I also bring joy and even healing.
Q: You’ve performed in El Paso quite a bit over the years. Is it more than just an easy stop between LA and bigger cities in Central and East Texas for you?
El Paso, I love it. I have really special memories of being in El Paso when I was 17 and hanging out with this kid, Jimmy Sparkle, I think that was his name. I had started an experimental synth-pop band called Goat Explosion and I had booked a nationwide tour by calling up coffee shops with open mic nights and that sort of thing. I don’t remember where we played, but I remember Jimmy reminded me a lot of myself. Born into a big Christian family, very musical family, but like me, Jimmy had edge. Punky hair style, wearing all black, tattoos, etc.
That night he and I walked into Mexico through a very long, pitch black tunnel that connects the two countries. I was excited, but also nervous. But he made me feel safe. He invited the band to sleep at his family’s house and he and I slept on a bunk bed, me up top, and him below. When we turned the lights out he told me he wanted to marry his girlfriend, Joy, and all I wanted to do was kiss him. In the morning he played me a song on the piano, and then we said goodbye.
Since then, whenever I think of El Paso, I feel warm in my belly, and it does not surprise me at all that the El Paso kids and I connect. It seems whenever I enter those city limits, my heart turns to mush.
