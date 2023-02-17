Listeners of “SportsTalk” with Steve Kaplowitz on 600 ESPN El Paso undoubtedly noticed his absence on Feb. 7 as he took his crew on the road to cover Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
In his place was 15-year-old Lane Frank, a freshman at Coronado High School, who sat behind the mic. In the next room was 16-year-old Nicholas Galindo, better known by his Twitter handle “UTEPZay,” who was manning the board and producing the show.
“Getting live calls was really fun,” said Frank, who has hosted his own weekly sports podcast, ‘Schoolyard Sports,’ since he was 12. “My show is only 30 minutes, and this one was three hours, so I had more time to talk about more than just sports.”
The podcast can be found on Twitter @SchoolyardSport.
Frank’s love of sports began at an early age. He watched games on television, but his attention was drawn to the talking heads, the color commentators and the sports analyst.
“I would listen to Colin Cowherd and in-game commentary from Dick Vitale,” he said. “Steven A. Smith is also another amazing broadcaster. Those guys inspired me to become a sportscaster.”
Unlike most people, Frank watches sporting events with an eye not only on the action but an ear on the commentators.
“I pick different things from different people,” he said. “I watch the Herd, Colin Cowherd’s show, and I see what he does — close out breaks, slow down — different types of segments, different types of content, that definitely has helped me.”
Galindo, a sophomore at Chapin High School, is also a sports fanatic whose biggest passion is UTEP.
“My grandpa introduced me to UTEP at a very young age,” he said. “I may not remember those games when I was 3 or 4, but obviously they have stuck with me all my life. It is something that I love. I love the atmosphere of college athletics.”
Galindo has been an intern with 600 ESPN and has helped produce “SportsTalk” since August 2022.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “I never thought I would be here. It was tough and confusing at first but the people here are cool. If you mess up, they don’t get mad, they show you what you did wrong and show you how to fix it.”
In January, Galindo was hired as an employee.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “There are a bunch of kids my age who would love to have this job. I’m just glad I’m doing it.”
His job responsibilities include controlling the sound board, screening callers and writing stories for the 600 ESPN website.
“I didn’t plan for any of this to happen,” he said. “A year ago, I didn’t think I would be in this position. I didn’t want to be in media, I wanted to be playing the game, but things happen. I ended up writing articles for my own website. Adrian Broaddus read some of them and he offered me an internship.”
Galindo writes for his high school newspaper, The Chapin Chronicle, and hopes to pursue a journalism career.
“I like the writing aspect of this job a little more,” he said. “I love newspaper and I have a great teacher who has helped me improve my skills.”
Dana Frank, Lane Frank’s mother, said her son’s interest in broadcasting began in 2020.
“During the pandemic when everyone was home, he had a lot of time on his hands,” she said. “It was something he had been wanting to do, so he started it and it just kept going and going and going. Then, this August, Steve started having him on his show once a week and that’s when he really got into it.”
She said broadcast comes easy to Lane and she will continue to foster his dream.
“It’s so inspiring to watch how confident he is on air,” she said. “It’s fun to watch your child achieve what they want to be doing and having fun at it. If a child is creative and wants to go on their own path, parents should foster that desire. Children should love what they are doing. I’m excited to see where he takes it.”
Lane sees a bright future for himself.
“When I’m 25, hopefully I can be the youngest sportscaster on ESPN, have my own show and trend the wave for a younger generation,” he said. “I want to be doing this for the rest of my life.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.