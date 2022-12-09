For Alex Serra, dogs are part of her family and deserve the same love, care and attention.
With the holiday season upon us, she wants dog owners to give their furry friends a tasty treat straight out of the oven.
Serra and her husband Pace Jaworski are the founders of Double Dog Dare Bakery, where they sell cakes, jerky and holiday meals for dogs made with human-grade ingredients.
“We want to treat them,” said Serra, who opened the bakery at 2030 Montana in 2018. “It brings us joy to see that they get so excited when they get some treats.”
For Thanksgiving, the dog bakery made 1,000 holiday meals with each container filled with chicken, carrots, potatoes and pumpkin pie.
Of those meals, 300 plates were delivered to local shelters, including the Humane Society, Animal Rescue League and Law ’N’ Paws.
Serra, a lawyer by trade, said the bakery is a labor of love. One day she hopes to make baking doggie goodies her main job.
Apart from selling treats, the location is also a day care for dogs.
“All our cakes are custom ordered online,” Serra said. “You can basically customize anything and everything. We just ask for a couple of business days to get those orders ready.”
Serra began the business because she was unimpressed by the store-bought treats her pets ate.
“There were preservatives and ingredients in those treats that are not human grade,” said Serra. “The things that are in dog food are not safe for them or suitable for human consumption.”
Along with Double Dog Dare, other dog bakeries in El Paso are driven by that love for their pets.
Eva Ramirez, owner of Eve’s PawCakes, opened her business after making treats for her American Bulldog Rousey. Those offered on the shelf would upset her stomach.
“She would always moan, and we would have to take her to the vet,” Ramirez said. “So, we specialize in cakes for dogs who have any type of allergies and customize it to their appropriate diet.”
When ordering online at EvesPawCakes.com, customers can also buy biscuits, bacon and even pretzels.
“In the future, we’re looking to develop easier ways to promote and send our treats to customers and their pets,” Ramirez said, “Hopefully, we will find a place to do that.”
Other bakeries, like Dogs on the Run Barkery (pun intended), have been operating for more than 20 years.
“It’s called Dogs on the Run because we would go around and deliver dog treats, like a mobile bakery,” said Liliana Vergara, who is the owner.
Vergara started the company because her late blue heeler, Cutie, would often have stomach issues after eating store-bought food. The business has expanded from a bakery to a grooming boutique and a dog gym.
Vergara said providing healthy, gluten-free treats for man’s best friend has been rewarding.
“Especially when it’s for birthdays and we’re helping that dog celebrate,” she said. “Sometimes people send us pictures of their dogs with their cake and a party hat looking happy.”
Vergara’s handmade dog treats and other products can be found at 1852 Trawood or ordered at DogsontheRunGrooming.com.
Serra at Double Dog Dare Bakery said baking dog treats requires passion.
“We don’t want someone who just stands in the back,” Serra said. “You should always be facing the clients while selling our brand.”
During the holiday season, Double Dog Dare will cook holiday-style meals.
Serra started because of the love she had for her late hound dog, Miles.
“I keep thinking about how to return the favor because they’re important to us,” she said. “This is part of the way that I give back not only to my babies but to all the dogs in the community.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132
