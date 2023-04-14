Hailed by critics as “fiery and wildly dynamic,” pianist Natasha Paremski returns to El Paso for an encore engagement with El Paso Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m., April 21 and 22 at the Plaza Theatre.
“Rhapsody in Passion” will be the final EPSO performance of the season.
Maestro Bohuslav Rattay will lead the symphony in this romantic and passion filled program.
Paremski was awarded several prestigious prizes at a young age, including the Gilmore Young Artists prize in 2006 when she was 18 and the Prix Montblanc in 2007.
In September 2010, she was awarded the Classical Recording Foundation’s Young Artist of the Year.
In 2012, she recorded Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Rachmaninoff’s “Paganini Rhapsody” with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Fabien Gabel.
Paremski began her piano studies when she was 4 years old. She studied at San Francisco Conservatory of Music before moving to New York to study with Pavlina Dokovska at Mannes College of Music, where she graduated in 2007.
Paremski made her professional debut at 9 with El Camino Youth Symphony in California. At 15, she debuted with Los Angeles Philharmonic.
She is a regular return guest of many major orchestras, including the Minnesota Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Winnipeg Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Virginia Symphony and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, with whom she has performed every year since 2008 in venues including Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall and Cadogan Hall.
A passionate chamber musician, Paremski is a regular recital partner of Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, with whom she has recorded a number of CDs.
Their Britten album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart, remaining there for a number of weeks, in addition to being featured on The New York Times Playlist.
She has been a guest of many chamber music festivals, such as Jeffrey Kahane’s Green Music Center ChamberFest, the Lockenhaus, Toronto, Sitka Summer Music and Cape Cod Chamber Music festivals.
The concert will open with Wagner’s “Overture” to the opera “Die Meistersinger.”
The overture expresses the comedic and colorful nature of opera and conveys the romance between Walther and Eva, the main characters in the opera.
The first half of the concert concludes with one of the romantic period’s greatest pieces, Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” featuring Paremski.
The second half of the program will conclude with Berlioz’ “Symphonie Fantastique.” The piece was inspired by a performance Berlioz attended of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in 1827.
Berlioz fell in love with the Irish actress Harriet Smithson, who had played the role of Ophelia. He sent her numerous love letters, all of which went unanswered. When she left Paris in 1829, they had still not met. Berlioz then wrote “Symphonie Fantastique,” which premiered in 1830, as a way to express his unrequited love. The two met later and were married on Oct. 3, 1833.
EPSO cellist Nathan Black will be available prior to each performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Philanthropy Theatre to give insights on the program, composers and artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.