Downtown

San Jacinto Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown

 

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

Here are a few places to take in El Paso's lights.  

Ascarate park

The lights reflecting off Ascarate Lake provides visitors with a great holiday experience.
holiday

This string of lights can be found at the Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show on display at Ascarate Park.

 
Star Wars

“Star Wars” is alive and well in the Eastridge neighborhood.
eastridge

The joy of the holiday season can be seen all around El Paso, including the Eastridge neighborhood.

 
grinch

The homes in the Eastridge neighborhood are creatively decorated including this one, where the Grinch appears to be taking down the Christmas lights.

 
