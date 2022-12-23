Here are a few places to take in El Paso's lights.
Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show is a free display at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta, presented by the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P.
There are holiday vendors, food trucks, light shows and special holiday guests on the weekends.
Animated light shows play each Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from 6 to 9 p.m., with shows scheduled each weekend through Christmas Day.
The holiday light displays will be lit through Jan. 6 for the community to walk through and enjoy from 5 to 9:45 p.m.
El Paso WinterFest includes light displays daily through Jan. 1 at San Jacinto Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown. The Plaza is covered with more than 400,000 mini-lights, oversized decorations, and a 55-foot-tall holiday tree.
Eastridge neighborhood residents have been gifting El Pasoans a night of colorful lights and Christmas fixtures glimmer and dance on the homes and lawns since 1964. Visitors drive bumper to bumper through the neighborhood viewing the creative light decorations. The neighborhood has their Christmas decorations up until the end of the month. Participating homes are typically located off of McRae Boulevard on Cartway Lane, Eastridge Drive and Fenway Drive and Glemway Place.
