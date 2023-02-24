Restaurant owner Diedra Pratt understands the importance and beauty of ancestral food.
“My family came from Alabama, from the plantations, and migrated to New Jersey,” said the East Coast transplant. “This is a tribute to them.”
Pratt’s menu at 95 South Southern Cuisine is inspired by the comfort food she grew up eating.
Pratt launched her eastside restaurant, 95 South Southern Cuisine, at 1830 George Dieter, Suite 103, in 2020 to celebrate the comfort food and Southern traditions of her ancestors.
“Southern food is you going to go home and you going to go to sleep,” she said, then laughed. “It’s that original, authentic food that makes you relax, that brings you back home to your original upbringing. Food you’ve been accustomed to all your life.”
Several other Southern-inspired restaurants have sprung up in El Paso including MD305 on the West Side and Southern Comfort Café on the East Side.
Pratt reminisced about being a child in her grandmother Mildred’s kitchen, where the recipes and hospitality she now serves at 95 South Southern Cuisine were a staple. She credits the good cooking of her grandmother along with her aunts and uncles as her inspiration.
“When I came up, they always had me in the kitchen,” Pratt said. “They taught me to cook. She taught me to make everything.”
The 95 South Southern Cuisine menu offers a variety of Southern favorites, including mouthwatering, made-from-scratch mac ’n’ cheese, collard greens, gizzards and livers, meat loaf and other Southern comfort cooking.
Pratt’s chitlins – a Southern cooking delicacy – are a rarity in El Paso, but it’s something she proudly offers.
“Our customers want to enjoy something they’ve never experienced before and when they do, it’s a great experience for them,” she said. “The comfort of the soul food is what people enjoy.”
Pratt moved to El Paso nine years ago to help care for her grandbaby when her daughter was stationed at Fort Bliss. Now, she considers El Paso home.
“My daughter isn’t here anymore but I decided not to relocate again,” Pratt said. “El Paso is a beautiful place to live. It’s a place for people to grow. Like people say, ‘we are El Paso strong.’”
Against odds, Pratt opened her restaurant during the height of the pandemic when the surviving restaurants fed off takeout and delivery apps. She credits the health department’s guidance and education for keeping the restaurant afloat when others were starting to shut their doors.
“We follow all the COVID guidelines,” she said. “Wash your hands, wash your hands.”
Many of her diners are soldiers and military families who hail from the South and the East Coast seeking the comforts of home.
“They come here because we give them Southern comfort,” Pratt said. “They can get the food their grandmama cooked.”
After years of serving Southern cooking for non-profits feeding the homeless, Pratt knew opening a restaurant would be in her cards.
“It just came along after feeding people for years,” she said.
While Pratt is the sole cook, she has two other employees in the restaurant. It isn’t unusual to find her chatting with customers and making sure they’re enjoying their meal.
It’s the type of treatment you’d expect to get at Grandma Mildred’s home.
“The owner greeted us with a warm and inviting smile and went over the entire menu with us,” said Paco Perea.
Perea and his wife tried Slap Yo Mama wings, oxtail, fried fish, mac ’n’ cheese, candied yams and the collard greens and cabbage. They also indulged with banana pudding and peach cobbler.
“The textures and flavors were as authentic to soul food as you can get here in El Paso,” Perea said. “Besides the food being delicious, the customer service was top notch. The owner, Ms. P, made sure the food and service were impeccable. We definitely will be going back.”
She named the restaurant 95 South in honor of the highway she used to travel to visit her family in Alabama.
On the West Side
Across town on Mesa Street is the family owned MD305, which stays true to their Southern roots with traditional entrees and sides such as black-eyed peas and pork chops, ox tail, pigeon peas and rice, catfish and meatloaf.
The eatery, run by sisters Fancy Hanks, who works the counter, and KK White, who does the cooking.
Like Pratt, White’s recipes hail from her grandmother. She took over the kitchen on holidays and other special occasions after her grandma Elsie passed away.
“Every day, she comes inside here, she says ‘come on grandma Elsie and mama Althea. I’m in the kitchen now and I need your help,’” Hanks said, describing her sister. “And she gets in there and does it the way they did it.”
The sisters moved to El Paso in September 2021 from Florida, a few months after visiting the city looking for possible business ventures.
They noticed the soul food niche in the city was lacking so they took a chance and moved to El Paso.
“We fell in love with the culture and how the people are and the scenic view of El Paso,” Hanks said. “It’s so gorgeous here. It’s pure niceness.”
While the Floridian transplants now consider El Paso home, their restaurant name pays tribute to their Miami-Date roots, brother MD, and the area code.
The restaurant opened in November and is already drawing in regular customers.
White’s favorite dish to make, pigeon peas and rice, is a family favorite.
“I saw some customer reviews online and they were raving about it. I was like ‘yay. They get it,’” White said.
Hanks added: “People are blown away by it because of how much flavor it has. It’s more than just rice.”
The MD305 also feeds customers’ desires for healthy drinks, smoothies and daiquiris.
Eight frozen daiquiri machines churn out some unique options to pair with the soul food or to order by themselves. Material Girl Strawberry, Trashy but Classy Peach, Share Ride Mango and other flavors are among the adult beverage options.
“They’re 100-percent fruit and they’re strong,” said Fancy Hanks. “It’s a great combination – especially the kind of soul food and daiquiris we have here.”
As new local restaurateurs, both MD305 and 95 South Southern Cuisine are enjoying success while celebrating the comfort and traditions of their home cooking.
“It’s like home,” Hanks said. “It hits the stomach and you’re ready to stop, grab your pillow and watch a movie because you’re so content.”
