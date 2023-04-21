When Rick Lambrecht was in high school, he would sit on a tractor in the middle of a field in Northeastern Colorado and contemplate life.
Lambrecht, the son of a sharecropper, knew this wasn’t going to be his life; he just had to figure out what he wanted to do and how he was going to get there.
“We were pretty poor,” Lambrecht said. “I learned how to play the French horn in high school. Driving a tractor isn’t very difficult so I could drive it with my feet and practice my horn. That was my ticket to college because I didn’t have money.”
He ended up at Texas Western College in 1963 which eventually led to an audition with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra in 1965 where he has remained for 57 seasons, 55 as principal horn.
“It’s been an enjoyable experience,” he said. “I love playing in the orchestra. I’ve played with all of the conductors, starting with Orlando Barrera, the second conductor the orchestra had after H. Arthur Brown. I could tell a lot of stories about those conductors.”
And he will.
But first a little background.
He was a gifted musician, learning to play the accordion when he was 12 years old.
“The priest taught me to play the accordion, so I played it at polka dances,” he said. “They had me stand on a box and I played it. I still have that accordion.”
The high school band director’s son Howard Hillyer taught Lambrecht how to play the French horn. He would practice hours a day.
“We were out on the farm, outdoors, so I didn’t bother anyone,” he laughed.
His audience was cows and sheep.
“I would even play it on the horses,” he said. “We had about 12,000 head of cattle, so yes, they were my first audience.”
He has come a long way from performing in front of farm animals.
Lambrecht has deep ties in El Paso and Texas. He was Coronado High School’s band director from 1969 to 2001 and is a professor of horn at the University of Texas at El Paso, a position he continues to enjoy.
While at Coronado, he guided the band to many awards, including the Sousa Foundation’s Sudler Flag of Honor for concert band, and the Sudler Shield of Excellence for marching band.
Mary Mendez, who has been part of the horn section for 38 years, said Lambrecht is a wonderful musician and a better person.
“I have enjoyed playing with him so much,” said Mendez. “I am retiring this year after 38 years with EPSO and will miss playing with him. Rick has been, and still is, a great teacher and mentor to many. Not just El Paso but throughout Texas. Teachers invite him to rehearse and clinic their groups.”
He is also the longest tenured member of El Paso orchestra and is still going strong at 79.
John Groves is the third horn and has been with the orchestra for 45 years. Lambrecht was his high school band director at Coronado.
“I took French horn lessons from him when I was a junior in high school,” Groves said. “We actually lived in the same neighborhood so I could walk to my lessons. That very year, around Christmas, he asked me to be his assistant with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, so I did.”
Groves, who graduated from Coronado in 1974, said his mentor is not only a local musical icon, but a state-wide treasure as well.
“The Hebron band, a suburb of Fort Worth, have adapted him as their Yoda,” he said. “He is their guru. He’ll go there and spend a week or two in the summer at the start of their season. He also goes around the state judging quite a bit, as well.”
Groves said Lambrecht’s passion for teaching and performing are as strong as ever.
“It’s what he lives for,” he said. “He continues to play at a very high level, and he is principal horn. Principal horn is possibly the hardest gig in the orchestra. It’s a pressure cooker and he handles that pressure, in fact, I think he thrives. He is a machine. I call him the Eveready bunny.”
EPSO conductors
Lambrecht has taken direction from six conductors – Orlando Barera (1951-1971), William Kirsch (1972-1975), Abraham Chavez (1975-1992), Gurer Aykal (1992-2004), Sarah Ioannides (2005-2011), and Bohuslav Rattay the current conductor.
“Gurer Aykal was the finest musician this city has ever seen,” he said. “He was a world-class conductor. He loved El Paso.”
Aykal was the conductor for the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra before coming to El Paso.
“We all loved that man,” Lambrecht said. “He was the conductor of the national orchestra of Turkey. In Turkey, he was a rock star. A bunch of us would go to Turkey and play. He was really fantastic with us.”
Lambrecht was also fond of Ioannides, the only woman to lead the orchestra.
“She was a lovely lady and a good musician and a nice person,” he said.
Why the French horn?
Lambrecht calls the French horn “an amazing instrument.”
“Go to the movies and listen to any John Williams film score; the French horns are it,” he said. “Nothing sounds like a French horn. The string instrument that sounds most like the horn is the cello. The horn is a unique instrument in that it fits all the different areas. When the music is really big and bold, here come the horns. When its real sad, there’ll be a horn solo. If you are watching a movie, you hear the horns at the greatest, most intense moments.”
Even after performing for more than seven decades, Lambrecht still gets a thrill from playing and experiencing the audience reaction.
“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t,” he said. “There is always that overwhelming anticipation to perform that is with me all the time.”
He also credits Rattay for elevating the orchestra.
“One thing that he has done is we rehearse a week in advance of the performance,” Lambrecht said. “On Monday night, when he walks in, he steps on the podium, and we play the concert. He doesn’t stop. If people are lost and crash and burn in a big pile, he doesn’t stop. He goes straight through it so if you aren’t ready on Monday night, you are going to be really scrambling, and there will be no mercy. He doesn’t give a cue, he doesn’t shout out where we are, he just puts his head down and goes. In response to that, the orchestra is much more prepared for that first rehearsal.”
Lambrecht said he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, not while he is still having fun performing and teaching.
“The French horn section is one of the more experienced sections in the symphony,” he said. “The least number of years in the French horn section is Nancy Joy, our second horn, and she has been in for 35 years. Mary Mendez has 40 years (fourth horn) and John Groves (third horn) has 45 years. Our section has played together for all of this time, so we are really a team. I tell them all the time, ‘I’m counting on you to tell me, Rick, it’s time.’”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
