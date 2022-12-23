Rosa Guerrero Elementary School celebrates 30 years By El Paso Inc staff Dec 23, 2022 Dec 23, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rosa Guerrero Elementary School celebrated its 30th anniversary be recognizing its namesake, famed El Paso community leader Rosa Guerrero. El Paso community leader Rosa Guerrero spoke to students at Rosa Guerrero Elementary School. Provided by EPISD Guerrero is a distinguished folklorico dancer, community activist, child advocate and national speaker.Students, faculty and staff honored Guerrero with a parade at the school. Students formed the number 30 to commemorate the school’s three decades of educating children. 