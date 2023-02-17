The first four notes from Jimmy Page’s hypnotic riff of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” are arguably the most recognizable intro in rock ‘n’ roll.
“You hit the first four notes of ‘dada dat, dada dat, dada dat,’ and the audience goes nuts, they know the music, cold,” Brent Havens said by phone from his office in Virginia Beach, Va. “They know every guitar lick; every singer inflection and they’re singing along with us.”
Havens, the creator of the show and president Windborne Music, is bringing “The Music of Led Zeppelin: A Rock Symphony,” to the Plaza Theatre, this Friday, Feb. 24.
The 2-plus hour concert will feature 18 Zeppelin tunes including “Heartbreaker,” “Black Dog,” “Immigrant Song” and “Stairway to Heaven.”
Martin Herman will be the guest conductor. He will bring a rock band with him – electric guitarist, bass player and drummer, like Led Zeppelin’s configuration, as well as an electric violinist – to perform with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra.
Randy Jackson of the 1980s progressive rock band Zebra will take care of the vocal duties. Zebra is best known for “Who’s Behind the Door?” and “Tell Me What You Want,” which features Jackson’s use of his falsetto.
“We started these shows back in the ’90s,” Havens said. “It’s been one of the audiences’ favorite shows that we do. Randy came on board about a year after we started so he has been with us for a long time.”
Havens’ first live production of s classic rock symphony venture was “The Music of Led Zeppelin” in 1995.
“There was an interim executive director of one of the orchestras I worked with in Virginia, and he told me there was a local promoter who was thinking about doing the music of Led Zeppelin with an orchestra,” he said. “Their initial idea was just an orchestra. I suggested we take my studio musicians, get a great singer and wrap the orchestra around that. Nobody had heard anyone trying to do that before. We sold that concert out in 10 minutes.”
They immediately realized that this was something that had the potential to spread across the country, which it did.
Since then, Windborne musicians have traveled the world touring the music of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Eagles, The Doors, Queen, Michael Jackson, The Who, U2, Whitney Houston, the Rolling Stones and Journey with prestigious orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony, Houston Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Malaysian Philharmonic and others.
“At first it was hard getting the orchestras on board,” Havens said. “It was very different, something they hadn’t experienced before, so they thought their audiences wouldn’t be interested in this. We explained to them that the idea was to bring in a new audience, not their normal audience.”
He said in the early years, Windborne would take audience surveys to find out how many people were regular patrons or if it was their first time seeing their local orchestra.
“We found that about 86% had never seen the orchestra before,” he said. “It was a new experience for them, and they loved it, they thought it was the coolest thing.”
Joy Zalkind, the principal flutist for El Paso’s orchestra, is looking forward to performing.
“Led Zeppelin originally had classical instruments in their pieces so the way these songs are arranged, the orchestra is interwoven into the music so we feel like we are really part of the band,” she said. “That’s what makes this show so special.”
Zeppelin’s Page once said he had always thought of the riff in “Kashmir,” the final track on side two of their 1975 double LP Physical Graffiti, in orchestral terms, with cellos and brass playing the various aspects of the riff and cascades.
Zalkind, who is in her 20th season with EPSO, said even though she and her colleagues are classical musicians, they listen to other musical genres with Led Zeppelin being one of their favorites.
“(Playing Led Zeppelin) is good for the soul,” she said. “The complexity of the performance is making sure the band and the orchestra is totally in sync.”
She said she is looking forward to performing “Stairway to Heaven.”
“The song is based on such a simple structure,” she said. “We all know these pieces and we enjoy playing them. These are songs that last forever.”
The El Paso Symphony and Havens have collaborated in the past to perform “The Music of Queen” and “The Music of the Rolling Stones.”
The symphony has also worked with other groups to bring “The Music of ABBA,” “Classical Mystery Tour (Beatles)”, “The Music of Selena” and “The Music of the Eagles.”
The El Paso Symphony Orchestra first performed this show in August 2013.
Rick Lambrecht, EPSO principal horn player, said he too is looking forward to the concert.
“Those are always tons of fun because we get to do a different style of music,” he said. “We love playing them because you walk in, do the rehearsal and play the show.”
He is interested to see how they incorporate the French horn into the score.
“You don’t see a lot of French horns in Led Zeppelin music,” he said. “But those arrangers are really good so I’m sure we’ll have some really good parts.”
Havens said the concert will be family friendly.
“People want to bring their kids and share the type of music they listened to when they were growing up,” he said. “They want their kids to watch that guy play that lick on his guitar and watch that drummer do the (John) Bonham solo in ‘Moby Dick.’ Maybe that will encourage their kid to pick up a guitar or a violin because the violinist is playing that same lick with the guitar player.”
After 28 years, Havens said he continues to enjoy bridging the gulf between rock ‘n’ roll and classical music.
“There is this thinking that orchestras are stodgy and they only do classical music and that’s all they can play,” he said. “And then you see them play ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Whole Lotta Love’ and the audience goes ‘whoa, that’s very cool.’”
