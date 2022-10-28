The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center will always have a special place in the heart of Tibor Schaechner, the lone remaining Holocaust survivor in El Paso.
“This is one of 13 Holocaust museums in the United States,” he said proudly as he sat quietly in the museum. “About 15,000 school children visit the museum annually. It’s very important to teach the next generation as much as we can.”
The mission of the Downtown El Paso museum and study center is to teach the history of the Holocaust to combat prejudice and intolerance through education, community outreach and cultural activities.
“We strongly believe that it is imperative to our mission to connect history to contemporary injustices, to highlight situations or issues today that can lead to division, intolerance or hate and to stand up for the rights of all to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Jamie Flores, the museum’s executive director.
The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center, called EPHM, will have its 8th annual Flights & Bites fall fundraiser – Gin with a Twist – from 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the museum, 715 N. Oregon.
The museum was founded by Holocaust survivor Henry Kellen in 1984. It began as a one-room display with a few books, posters and personal memorabilia in the offices of El Paso’s Jewish Community Center.
In 1994, through generous community support, EPHM moved into its own building next to the center.
However, the museum was destroyed by an electrical fire in 2001.
“We collected about $3.5 million, all in El Paso, over six to eight months and opened this one,” Schaechner said.
Schaechner’s story
Schaechner was born March 29, 1928 in Budapest, Hungary.
In 1944, Hungary was occupied, and men were sent to forced labor. Tibor was assigned to the Shell Refinery, and he narrowly escaped deportation to Auschwitz.
He came to the United States in 1949 and married survivor Agnes Klein in 1956.
“I ended up in New York but moved to El Paso because I met a girl,” he said, grinning.
“And let me tell you about that girl. She was 12 and half years old when she came to El Paso. The Schwartz family brought over 13 Holocaust survivors to El Paso in 1945 and ’46. Most didn’t stay because they were observant Jews and didn’t have Kosher meat here and they had to work on the Sabbath. They didn’t want to do that, so they moved to New York or Los Angeles.”
The two met in New York and returned to El Paso.
“She brought me back here and I worked at The Popular for 36 years as a buyer,” he said. “I’ve been here for 62 years. It’s been a wonderful experience. My children grew up here. They went to Coronado High School.”
After Klein’s death, he married Ann Goodman in 1999.
Schaechner, 94, said about 75 Jewish people settled in El Paso between 1945 and 1946.
“As you can see, everybody has passed on, except for me. I’m the only one who is still here,” he said.
“Being in the museum triggers a lot of memories for me. It’s a wonderful thing being here. We hope that people continue what we have established here.”
Walter Chayes, an honorary board member and its former president, has lived in El Paso most of his life.He said it is important for the museum to carry on the memory.
The Holocaust is part of his personal history having lost all four of grandparents there and many relatives.
His parents barely escaped, leaving Germany for England and eventually moving to New York.
“I was a dyed in the wool New Yorker and I thought I would never leave New York, until I meet a girl from El Paso,” he said. “I meet her in New York in 1968 and moved to El Paso in 1971.”
He has been involved with the museum since its inception.
“The primary goal of the museum is to teach about the Holocaust, but at the same time, we’ve also had other exhibits that talk about the genocide of Rwanda,” he said. “We are very conscious of racial prejudice on an on-going basis. The primary message is to learn the lessons of the holocaust so they will never be repeated.”
