Tibor Schaechner

Tibor Schaechner, 94, is the last Holocaust survivor in El Paso.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center will always have a special place in the heart of Tibor Schaechner, the lone remaining Holocaust survivor in El Paso.

Museum

There are many jarring images at the Holocaust Museum including this one of an unidentified man in a box car.
Holocaust

There are many items of interest at the El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center including bullet casings and eye glasses used and worn during the Holocaust.
museum director

Jamie Flores, the executive director of museum.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.