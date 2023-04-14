El Paso music lovers are eagerly anticipating Record Store Day, an annual celebration of independent music retailers, vinyl collecting and the unique culture they represent.
Taking place on April 22, the event promises to be bigger and better, with a large range of exclusive releases, in-store performances and other special events planned at locally owned record shops.
For those unfamiliar with Record Store Day, the event was established in 2007 as a way to support independent record stores. Along with the re-birth in popularity of record collecting, Record Store Day has grown in popularity, with many record stores across the world now participating and offering exclusive releases and special events for their customers.
“It’s bigger than Christmas, but it depends on the strength of the releases for that particular year,” said George Reynoso, owner of All That Music, the longest running independent music and memorabilia store in El Paso. “It draws collectors from all walks of life. There’s a whole generation of people who grew up with digital files, so now, if, say Lady Gaga has something physical, they want to possess that. It’s been the savior of music stores.”
All That Music is located at The Fountains at Farah.
This year, Record Store Day comes after the recent news that in 2022, vinyl outsold CDs for the first time in 35 years.
One of the most exciting aspects of Record Store Day is the exclusive releases that are made available for music fans to purchase. This year’s list includes limited-edition vinyl releases, reissues, and special editions of classic albums from a variety of artists and genres. Some of the artists issuing highly anticipated vinyl releases include Taylor Swift, The 1975, Blur, Pixies, U2, Madonna, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Foals, Donna Summer and Björk.
In addition to the exclusive releases, some of El Paso’s local independent record shops, like Downtown’s Sound Decay Records and Montecillo Records at TIME at Montecillo shopping center, plan on having DJs performing all-vinyl sets inside their stores. Downtown’s Atomic Wax also plans to have exclusive Record Store Day releases available.
“Record Store Day is usually the busiest day of the year for our store,” said Danny Alcantar, who owns Sound Decay Records with his brother Abel. “And it absolutely helps attract returning customers. For example, if Taylor Swift or any other big artist releases something that day, people coming to look for that release are exposed to a new store they possibly hadn’t been to before. It’s a day to bring awareness that record stores still exist, even though to us, every day is Record Store Day.”
Sound Decay Records was founded in 2021 by the Alcantar brothers, longtime El Paso musicians, DJs and record collectors.
The small shop caters to both serious record collectors and DJs, as well as more casual buyers with its collection of new and used vinyl. While they have a wide variety of classic rock, metal, hip-hop and pop records, Sound Decay also caters to hard-to-find punk, metal, goth and darkwave releases that aren’t likely to be found in El Paso, as well as underground genres like Italo disco, cumbia, boogie, house and techno.
In just the two years since the record store opened its doors in the Magoffin neighborhood before moving to its new Downtown location, Danny Alcantar said he’s witnessed Record Store Day’s popularity and the rising tide of vinyl collecting.
Montecillo Records opened in 2017. Owner Ernesto Cabral said this is his shop’s first year participating in Record Store Day.
“It’s very exciting,” Cabral said. “Customers from as far as Denver have been calling and asking what’s on our list. Young people are getting into records, maybe because their parents have them or it’s a trend. You have people looking for the special editions but also people exploring good music, good sounds and collectibles. It’s amazing when a young person approaches me to ask about music from the 1960s and specific formats or editions.”
Record Store Day is an opportunity to support local businesses and the important role they play in the music industry. With the rise of digital music streaming services and the COVID-19 pandemic, many independent record stores have struggled to stay afloat in recent years, making events like Record Store Day even more important for the future of these businesses.
“2020 was hard for us because we weren’t getting the foot traffic we used to, but people were supporting us by placing orders,” Cabral said. “Our customers were very supportive and we’re still here.”
Despite the challenges faced by independent record stores in recent years, there are still many music fans who appreciate the tactile experience of browsing for records and discovering new music in-store.
“Vinyl never truly left even if it did seem obsolete at times in the late ’90s and early 2000s,” Alcantar said. “Almost every collectible market in the last five years seems to have boomed with vinyl being no exception. People want to be able to hold a physical artwork of their favorite record and feel that personal touch when reading a lyric insert sheet that’s included. You can’t replicate that with just streaming music. Everyone’s favorite current artists are releasing their music on vinyl now as well, not just underground artists. That’s helped pave vinyl into the mainstream once again.”
