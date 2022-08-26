MuralMain.jpg

Portuguese artist Bordalo II spent several days in El Paso creating a 64-foot mountain lion mural using recycled trash on the west wall of the ONE San Jacinto building in Downtown El Paso.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Artur Bordalo always had a fondness for animals.

Mural2.jpg

Bordalo II uses discarded materials such as dismantled jungle gym sets, slides, tires and pieces from recycle bins and other local plastic waste to create unique designs.
Mural3.jpg

Bordalo II communicates with his assistants from across the street, making sure all the pieces to the installation are placed properly.
