Ámbar Restaurante

Ámbar Restaurante bartenders can mix a variety of tequila-inspired drinks.

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

In a state known for appreciation of fine tequila, the Ámbar Restaurante at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is becoming a destination for tequila aficionados. 

Jesse Vasquez

Bartender Jesse Vasquez prepares a Volcan Tequila flight.
towers

The Ámbar’s 600 tequila bottles fill two glittering glass towers on either side of the bar, with backup bottles downstairs.
tequilas

The Ámbar Restaurante at The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park has assembled the largest and rarest collections of tequilas and other agave spirits in Texas.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.