In a state known for appreciation of fine tequila, the Ámbar Restaurante at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is becoming a destination for tequila aficionados.
In just a year and a half, the hotel quietly assembled the largest and rarest collections of tequilas and other agave spirits in Texas – and certainly one of the largest such collections in the country. The Ámbar’s treasure trove is a thing of beauty to behold: more than 600 bottles fill two glittering glass towers on either side of the bar, with backup bottles downstairs.
Once an inexpensive drink favored mainly in Mexico and college campuses, today top-quality tequilas enjoy top-shelf status around the world. With plenty of price tags above $500 a bottle – and going up to $10,000 – tequila has a new place in the luxury market and in celebrity circles. George Clooney (Casamigos), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Teremana), George Strait (Código 1530), and Michael Jordan (Cincoro) are among those hopping aboard the premium tequila bandwagon. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who produced meth in Albuquerque in the “Breaking Bad” series, now produce their own “Dos Hombres Mezcal” in Oaxaca.
We sat down with the Plaza Hotel general manager, Adrian Gonzalez, to learn about the hotel’s collection. A born teacher, he is passionate when sharing the backgrounds of blancos, reposados and añejos from Jalisco; smoky-flavored mezcals from Oaxaca; and sotols from Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.
Plaza’s tequila programming
In September 2021, Gonzalez was recruited to manage the 17-floor Plaza Hotel along with a staff of some 130 employees. A veteran at launching hotels, he recalls one particular stint at a new Hilton in Houston. When the owner told him he wanted “the most aggressive push in Texas for a collection of premier tequilas,” Gonzalez replied, “Can you send me to Jalisco to find those tequilas?” After his trip, he assembled 250 tequilas for the Houston hotel’s bar, creating the state’s largest collection at the time.
In El Paso, he has more than doubled that number. His relationships with major producers have led to special Plaza Hotel-approved barrels such as their own El Tesoro Reposado and signature Patrón Añejo. Guests’ enthusiasm spurred the boutique hotel to take its tequila program to the next level: Gonzalez revealed that architects are working on plans for a special agave spirits tasting room modeled after renowned tasting rooms in Jalisco.
The tequila collection fits in with the hotel’s pursuit of excellence. When Conrad Hilton opened the Plaza Hotel in 1930, it was an architectural and design masterpiece. Hilton and his mother lived there for years, and for a time, his son Nicky Hilton and wife Elizabeth Taylor occupied the penthouse, which is now open to the public as La Perla rooftop bar. In 2020, Paul Foster and other members of his hotel group reopened the hotel after a 10-year renovation that honors both its Art Deco heritage and its West Texas roots.
Tequila tastings and dinners
Gonzalez, who grew up in Mexico City with his mother from Taxco and his father from Toledo, Spain, did not start out as a tequila expert. “I was a certified wine educator and I travelled the world to drink wine,” he says, reflecting on his 40 years in the luxury dining and hotel industry. “I hosted hundreds of wine dinners. As a cook myself, I really enjoyed working with chefs to pair wines with each course.”
However, when a wine dinner guest asked about a dinner with tequila, the idea caught his imagination. Without any precedents to follow, he began a quest to match tequilas to bring out the best flavors of foods, from appetizers to desserts.
“These spirits come from Mexico so we want to work with Mexican dishes,” Gonzalez says. “At the Plaza, I’m lucky because we have authentic Mexican cuisine.” The potential for food pairings is not lost on tequila producers; many have contacted him about his approach.
A good storyteller with a fun sense of humor, Gonzalez laughs when he recalls his first-ever tequila dinners. Accustomed to the more generous pours of wine tastings, he inadvertently over-served his guests – most were inebriated before the last pairing! Today the portions are appropriate for liquor and the food choices are increasingly creative. He collaborates on the menus with Ámbar’s distinguished chef, Lawrence Acosta, an El Paso native on the leading edge of blending Mexico’s wood-burning grill traditions with modern cooking techniques and authentic ingredients and flavors.
In honor of National Margarita Day, Gonzalez and his bartenders crafted a specialty margarita made with Socorro Blanco tequila and Socorro’s own Jalisco 1562 Orange Liqueur. He says that Socorro, a small Jalisco business launched by two friends from Dallas, represents a new generation of producers focused on sustainability and community service. For each case sold, they donate a case of bottled water to hospitals, orphanages and others in need.
The Plaza Hotel’s agave spirits dinners with food pairings are held every third Thursday for hotel guests and the general public; space is limited. The idea is catching on with El Pasoans booking business dinners and private celebrations, as well as with meeting planners. During a recent medical conference, the tastings were among free-time options – and 50 people signed up for the experience. Whether you are a serious tequila aficionado, a collector intent on sipping rare vintages, or a novice new to the taste, the Plaza welcomes all to discover a new twist in enjoying tequilas from Mexico.
