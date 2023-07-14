Filmmaker Isaac Artenstein always loved visual arts while growing up in Tijuana, Mexico.
He loved photography, painting and drawing. Then while attending high school across the border in Chula Vista, Calif., a Super 8 camera was put into his hands.
“My friend Gustavo Vasquez and I were part of the Super 8 generation,” Artenstein said of Vasquez, who in charge of the University of Santa Cruz film program. “We even talked our teacher into letting us turn in films instead of papers.”
That camera turned Artenstein into a filmmaker. Since then, he has created dozens of films, from documentaries to feature films.
His latest venture, “The People of the Crossing: The Jews of El Paso,” will premiere at 1 p.m. July 23 as part of the Plaza Classic Film Festival.
The Plaza Classic Film Festival, which goes into its 16th year July 20-30, was started by the El Paso Community Foundation in 2008 as a special project to bring movies back to the historic Plaza Theatre.
Artenstein will be here to discuss the film with El Paso Matters editor Bob Moore, followed by a reception. The film also airs in October on PBS stations.
“It’s an incredible honor for this film to premiere at the classic Plaza Theatre,” Artenstein said. “It’s a wonderful way to pay back community for its support.”
Artenstein, a UCLA and California Institute of the Arts graduate, said he originally planned to do just independent films, but his focus changed when he realized he had a lot to tell in all the real life, untold stories of his home and the region.
“I got tired of being asked the question ‘How does an Artenstein come from Mexico?’ This is how I explained it. As a kid, I loved listening to my grandparents’ stories, what made them come and why they settled in Mexico,” he said. “I’m also a lover of history. Plus, I just wanted to share with the world that Mexico is a multicultural country in every corner.”
With his wife Jude, also a filmmaker he met at university, CineWest was formed.
The first documentary success was “Ballad of an Unsung Hero,” which aired on PBS in 1983. It told the story of Pedro J. Gonzalez who was a telegrapher for Pancho Villa.
“I discovered he did much more than send telegraphs for Villa,” Artenstein said. “He was exiled to Los Angeles where he started the first Spanish-language radio program. Then he was framed (with a spurious statutory rape charge after other attempts to stop his activism were rebuffed) and sent to San Quentin in the 1930s.”
That documentary became the basis for his first feature film, “Break of Dawn,” based on the same character and story.
He and his wife trade jobs for each film.
“She directed ‘Love Always,’ and I produced. The same for ‘A Day Without a Mexican,’” Artenstein said.
She has produced each of his series exploring border Jewish communities.
He first tackled his own community in “Tijuana Jews, Border Brujo.” That was followed by “Challah Rising in the Desert: The Jews of New Mexico,” “To the Ends of the Earth: A Portrait of Jewish San Diego” and “A Long Journey: The Hidden Jews of the Southwest.”
It was during ‘Hidden Jews’ he met B’nai Zion Rabbi Emeritus Stephen Leon, who is an expert on the Converso or Crypto-Jews phenomenon, where Jews pretended to become Catholic to avoid being killed.
“With Oñate came a number of converso families trying to escape the Inquisition,” Artenstein said. “It explores a very unique experience. Most people don’t fully realize there have been Jewish settlements in this area since colonial times.”
“People of the Crossing” is the fifth installment and delves into how the Jewish community is imbedded in El Paso history, who Artenstein describes as “a lovely thriving Jewish community through decades.”
He found that growing up Jewish in El Paso was not that different from growing up on the San Diego/Tijuana border.
During many interviews, he said, “it was like talking to a cousin of mine. We both have sister cities with relatives on both sides of the border.
“It filled me with wonder listening to first-hand accounts of family members coming in contact with Pancho Villa who would shop at the Schwartz’s Popular.”
The film also includes an interview with his aunt Lily, who spent some time in Juárez.
She cared for her father, the filmmaker’s grandfather, met her husband and had children in Juárez before she moved to Tijuana.
The filmmaker was surprised to find that Artensteins were buried in B’nai Zion cemetery because no Jewish cemetery existed in Juárez at the time.
Mindy Escobar-Leanse, music and religious school coordinator for Temple Mt. Sinai, is featured in the film singing during a Sunday School interview with El Paso artist Hal Marcus.
She is excited to see the film.
“There is a lot of Jewish heritage in the region,” she said. “From the perspective of debunking stereotypes, we always need to tell a story that hasn’t been told before, or not told that often. We have many Jewish faces.”
Seventy percent of Jews come from Eastern Europe – what Escobar-Leanse calls Askhnormative – or of the Ashkenazi lineage and culture.
“But I know Ethiopian, Indian, Japanese, Chinese, Iberian and Iraqi Jews,” she said. “We are the only religion that bridges many lines. I hope this film continues to demystify the Jewish community.”
Jamie Flores, executive director of El Paso Holocaust Museum, agreed.
“The history of Jewish people of El Paso is an integral part of city’s history,” she said. “It is important we highlight contributions made over the decades. For the many El Pasoans not familiar with that part of El Paso’s history, this film should highlight the uniqueness of that demographic.”
While Artenstein’s current film project is producing “Border Noir” that will feature the work of crime fiction writers on the border, he hopes to have a final chapter to his Border series to explore the Jewish community in Arizona.
During the premiere of the first film at Tucson Jewish Film Festival, Artenstein was handed a book that pictured an older Jewish gentleman holding a Winchester.
“This was the first of five Jewish mayors in Tucson,” he said. “My dream is to make something about the Jewish people of Arizona. Episode 6 should be my last in the series.”
