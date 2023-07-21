When El Pasoan Ashley Muñoz was 5 years old, her mother Ana decorated her room pink – from top to bottom – everything, pink.
“She even made the pillowcases and the curtains for my room to match!” Muñoz said. “She bought a bookcase and that’s where she would display all my Barbies. My Barbie World wouldn’t be possible without her!”
Yes, Ashley Muñoz is on a growing list of Barbie fans fueled by Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie about the world’s most iconic doll.
The movie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was released Friday.
“It looks pretty cool,” Muñoz said. “If it came out when I was younger, I would be all over it.”
The anticipation of the movie, which can be attributed to the onslaught of marketing from Mattel and Warner Bros., has provided enough incentive for Barbie fans like Muñoz to dig deep into their memory – and in some cases, their treasure chests – to recall their fondest Barbie memories.
“The other day I was cleaning out my trunk and I find a Barbie my mom bought for me in 1999,” she said.
Ana Muñoz risked it all and went shopping for it on Black Friday, 24 years ago.
“My dad told her she was crazy,” Muñoz laughed. “My dad stayed behind to watch me and my mom went by herself. She was getting one for me and my cousin and some lady grabbed one of the Barbies from her cart and walked away. My mom had to run and grab it back from her.”
Muñoz owns two unopened Barbies, a Holiday Barbie Special Edition Millennium Princess and a Cinderella Barbie.
“I had a whole bunch more of them, but I gave them away,” she said. “Looking at all the hype now, I should have kept them all. They will really nice ones, too. I put the Barbies on an app called Let Go. It was a good thing because the man who bought them said he had a little girl who would love them, so at least they went to good home.”
But there is more to Barbie than just perfect looks, Muñoz said.
“Barbie is very empowering,” she said. “She shows that you can be whatever you want to be. Pink is a very happy color. It’s very spontaneous, so I guess with Barbie that’s the way it is, you can be fabulous and glamorous.”
Not only is Barbie making its way into the hearts of the young and old, it is also creeping its way into home décor and interior design.
Amanda Hansen, a graphic designer in Tacoma, Washington, infused her home with colors fit for Barbie’s Dreamhouse, from pink Smeg appliances in the kitchen to purple and pink floral wallpaper in the dining room and tons of colorful accents in between.
“I think I just naturally am such a pink froufrou girl,” she told the New York Times. “All my stuff. Everything I buy is always a little bit Barbie-esque. So it has taken over.”
Including the backyard.
She purchased a hot pink above ground pool and shaded it with a banana leaf print umbrella. She painted a pink and white checkered floor on the concrete patio and, soon, a pink cabana with a striped curtain will round off the space.
“I wanted to make it that Palm Springs feel with all pink, just as Barbie as I can get it to look, like it’s not a little backyard here in Tacoma,” said Hansen.
In the same New York Times piece, Nashville resident Beverly Griffith incorporated pink into her home décor when she bought her house in 2017.
“Millennial pink isn’t nearly pink enough for me,” said Griffith, 42. Her bathroom, for example, has a hot pink shower curtain and pink tub and the recently renovated kitchen has hot pink appliances, which Griffith painted herself.
Funny thing is, the original Barbie doll didn’t even wear pink when it first debuted in 1959, wearing, instead, a black and white chevron bathing suit.
“The world truly made the pink connection with Barbie in the ’70s when we started consistently leaning into predominantly pink packaging as a core brand identifier,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president and head of Barbie and fashion doll design for Mattel, told the New York Times.
Barbie’s pink shades evolved over the years, and in 2008 the vibrant “Barbie Pink” became an official Pantone color.
For Jasmine Mitchell, a 30-year-old model, decorating with hot pink allowed her to connect with her inner child.
When she moved from Dallas to Los Angeles in 2021 she designed her living room around the color.
The first item she purchased for her apartment’s living room was a velvet hot pink accent chair with gold legs. LED lights surrounding the windows cast a pink glow in the evening.
“I like the other pinks, but hot pink just does something,” she said in the New York Times article. “It’s electrifying. It makes me so happy and makes me feel alive. So I kind of let my younger self guide me.”
