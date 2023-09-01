The reasons why people love Pink Floyd vary.
There’s the stoners who love the ’60s psychedelic Floyd.
There’s the guitarists of the world who listen mostly for David Gilmore.
And there are the metalheads who love The Wall and Floyd's heavier material.
For musician Scott Fresener, Pink Floyd’s music is spiritual and therapeutic.
“For me, it’s moody music that you could put on and just lay back and listen to the poignant lyrics and beautiful and soulful guitar parts,” he said. “It was such a nice break from three-chord rock songs about young love. Their music is like a soundtrack with lyrics about the world and life.”
Fresener was so inspired by Pink Floyd, he created Shine On Floyd in 2019.
Shine On Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band, will perform the entire “The Dark Side of the Moon” album at 7 p.m., Sept. 11 at Magoffin Auditorium on the UTEP campus.
This is the 50th anniversary of the release of “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The band will also perform other Floyd classics from “Animals,” “Wish You Were Here,” “The Wall” and “Momentary Lapse of Reason.”
Pink Floyd, the architects of two major music movements — psychedelic space-rock and blues-based progressive rock — is known for its large videos screens, special effects, backup singers and a laser light show.
Shine On Floyd’s stage show includes a large circle truss video screen playing Pink Floyd background videos, and their own large moving lights, powerful lasers and special effects.
“It’s the complete Pink Floyd experience,” Fresener said.
The band includes Bryan Laurienti (lead vocals and lead guitar), Mike Jackson (guitar), Rohm Paras (sax), Jeff Bowen (drums), Andy Smith (keyboards), Fresener (bass) and Jewel Hill (vocals).
Fresener got the idea to form a Pink Floyd 10 years ago after hearing a Floyd tribute band while visiting Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“I’ve been a musician all my life,” he said. “About four years ago I decided I wanted to form a really good band, so I told my wife I wanted to form a Pink Floyd tribute band because I’ve listened to Floyd all my life.”
After six months of auditions, he finally had the right mix and became playing bars in the Phoenix area.
When the pandemic hit in 2000, Shine On Floyd and the rest of the world shut down.
“During that break, we decided we wanted to be on a bigger stage, so we rented venues and performing arts centers,’ he said. “We discovered we could sell out a 400- to 500-seat venue.”
It has been magical ever since.
“We have fans are from all across the board,” Fresener said. “We look out and see people in walkers because they are older Pink Floyd fans, and then you see people in their 40s and 50s singing along, nodding their heads with big smiles, and then you see kids in their 20s and 30s coming to our shows. Floyd is timeless."
Because they are a tribute band, they do not have a road crew so they set up their own stage.
“We do all this work for three or four hours unloading and setting up and we’re exhausted,” he said. “But once the doors open and we get on stage and look out and see people smiling and people grooving to the music, it makes it all worth it. We are able to take them back to the first time they heard a Floyd song. It's so rewarding to see that you have taken them back 30 or 40 years when they were young.”
