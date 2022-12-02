Growing up in Monterrey, Mexico, Sebastian Treviño was somewhat familiar with Gloria Estefan.
“I was born in 1990 so I kind of knew of Gloria Estefan, her music and her being a staple in Latin America,” Treviño said by phone during a break from touring. “But I only knew a couple of her songs. I was young and at that point of her career she was in her ‘ballad phase.’ As a kid, I thought that was boring adult contemporary music. But now that I am in the show, sometimes I say, ‘What? she sings that song?’ Now I love it.”
Treviño is a member of the ensemble on the national touring production of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.”
The musical, which is a part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in El Paso series, will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6 and 7, at the Plaza Theatre.
“On Your Feet!” is an original musical based on the life of the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The score consists of iconic songs such as “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the The production," which is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.
“We’re bringing a multicultural group of people to our new national tour,” Salgado said in a press release. “I’m proud of this cast and of the musicians who are joining us from around the world: Puerto Rico, Cuba, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Mexico and everywhere in between. We are so proud of this dynamic company.”
The Cuban-American singer will be played by Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will portray Emilio Estefan.
“This is my first national tour so I’m super excited,” Treviño said.
Treviño’s journey began in his hometown of Monterrey. He moved to Mexico City where he made his professional theater debut in the acclaimed musical “Wicked.” He continued his career in the city’s thriving theater scene performing in shows like “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Man of la Mancha” and “Rent.”
Several years later, he moved to the United States.
It wasn’t until July of this year when the 32-year-old entertainer received his first “big break.”
“I auditioned for a production of ‘On Your Feet’ in January,” he said. “It was going to be completely in Spanish in Washington but I couldn’t do the show. Six months later, in July, I get an email saying they were having auditions for the ‘Get on Your Feet’ national tour. Since it was the same choreographer and director, they had my information, so they asked me to send them a tape.”
After a few callbacks, Treviño was asked to join the ensemble.
Treviño and the cast rehearsed for five weeks in Elmira, N.Y. They would work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week.
“It was a pretty intense experience,” he said. “Usually, when you are rehearsing in the city you live in, you have a normal life after rehearsal. You go back to your place and do whatever you do. This almost felt like a social experiment because we were together all the time. If felt like summer camp.”
Treviño said it was mentally draining.
“There are 24 in the cast and 20 of them had already done ‘On Your Feet’ either a regional production or on the first national tour,” he said. “They already knew the language of the show and how it moved so at first, I was stressed out because it felt like it was moving too fast. Everyone already knew where it was going, and I was learning as I went.”
A week into it, he picked it up and he began to enjoy the experience.
“The funny thing is, I’ve been on different stages in different cities all my career,” he said. “When I started in Monterrey then moved to Mexico City, I thought theater would be done differently. I thought the more I jumped to bigger cities it was going to be more intense. But one you are there, it’s all kind of the same thing.”
Treviño said touring at the national level is less glamorous than he thought it would be.
“It’s a lot of hard work but I’m having fun,” he said. “The experience has been incredible.”
The tour premiered at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Nov. 15.
“There have been very different types of audiences,” Treviño said. “The one in West Palm in Florida was a lot more active and vocal, I’m sure there are a lot of Cubans who live in Florida supporting Estefan. We were in the Northeast in smaller towns and that’s a very different crowd.”
In addition to the two El Paso performances, the tour will travel to three Texas cities – San Antonio, Dallas and McAllen.
“I’m looking forward to performing in Texas,” he said. “Texas played such a big role in my childhood. Growing up we would go to Texas all the time. I have family in San Antonio, so it’ll be exciting.”
The tour ends in Birmingham, Alabama, May 9-14.
Treviño said he is going to continue working hard and hopes to perform on Broadway one day.
“The ultimate dream is Broadway,” he said. “Just thinking about it makes me smile. I don’t care how I get there as long as I’m there. I’ll be ‘Tree No. 4’ if I have to. Hopefully, this will open doors for new projects. The best thing to come out of a project is making new connections and friends and those friends start writing and producing, which will hopefully lead to something else.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.