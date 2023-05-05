Jonathan Contreras is a Shakespearean actor by trade and piano accordionist by choice.
Kit Wren has been writing poetry and performing for about six years.
During the day, Elva Morales is a supervisor at the El Paso County Courthouse. But at night she is an aspiring singer who loves to perform.
For the past 15 years – 16 if you include the COVID year of 2020 – the Barbed Wire Open Mic Series has offered a safe haven for musicians, comics, poets and rappers.
“It’s artist development,” said Richie Marrufo, the project director of Barbed Wire. “People who are just starting out use open mic as a platform to get in front of people and perform. It’s great to see people continue to get better and more confident on stage.”
Barbed Wire is also for established artist.
“We’ve had Grammy-nominated musicians come out very low key and try new material,” he said. “We’ve had national artists who haven’t played in a while looking to get out and try something new. We have all experience levels and all genres.”
The Barbed Wire Open Mic Series began in 2007 when a group of students in the UTEP creative writing program wanted an outlet to share their work.
“A few years later, we went under the banner of BorderSenses, a local nonprofit that promotes literary arts in the city through writing workshops,” Marrufo said. “I’ve taken over Barbed Wire Mic’s since 2012.”
Marrufo has several events throughout the month, at least once a week and sometimes two or three a week, at various locations. Barbed Wire also hosts a streaming version every Monday at 8:30 p.m. on its YouTube channel, Barbed Wire Open Mic.
“It’s a really supportive culture among the musicians and the poet,” said Contreras, who had just finished performing on recent Friday night at Craft Rhythm & Brews. “No one is coming to see someone suck. People are cheering for you just for being brave enough to get up there. That energy helps a lot of people get started in live performance.”
Contreras, the singer and piano accordionist, has been performing at Barbed Wire events since 2008. He came out to practice a few of his songs.
“Being able to come to open mic and work on your craft is great,” he said. “If you mess up here, no one is going to boo you. I have never heard anyone get booed at an open mic, it’s always a super supportive crowd.”
And, depending on who is in the audience, it can sometimes lead to a paid gig.
“It’s the coolest thing to see friends who started doing open mics who are now playing shows,” he said. “This is how a lot of people get comfortable performing in front of people. There is a lot of friendly competition but also a lot of support.”
Contreras said his favorite acts are the poets.
“I really like watching the poetry because that really inspires me as a lyricist,” he said. “When I watch songwriters and singers I listen more to the music. The poets blow up my ears in a whole different way.”
Wren, the poet, said he enjoys supporting other artists and sharing his talent during open mics.
“It’s really wonderful to see everyone trying their best at something and in a lot of cases, excelling at it,” he said. “To share in that and to be able to encourage everyone is a wonderful thing to see.”
Wren, who writes a lot of free verse, said open mic is a supportive community.
“This is something that people are always going to want but don’t necessarily know where to find it,” he said. “Music is the oldest art and poetry is the second oldest; we are pretty resilient. Even the Barbed Wire Open Mic Series had to be very resilient. In April 2020 when everything shutdown, we moved to a YouTube series. That YouTube series is still going, we have people from all over the world tune in every Monday. People are always going to look for this kind of expression. They are going to want to share in it, they are going to want to hear it no matter what.”
Morales has been singing and playing acoustic guitar at open mic sessions for a few months but she has been performing throughout El Paso for many years.
“Being able to perform at these open mics gives me more confidence,” she said. “When you don’t perform regularly, it’s a little nerve wracking. This gives me a lot of confidence, and I feel empowered.”
She performed “Oye Come Va?” and two Bob Dylan songs, “Make You Feel My Love” and “Stormy Weather.”
“I look forward to coming out,” she said. “It’s a great outlet for me. It’s my way to get away and destress.”
Morales encourages people to come out and challenge themselves.
“The most important thing is to be prepared,” she said. “Being prepared gives you confidence. If you are not prepared, it’s not going to work out.”
Venues for Barbed Wire Open Mic Series events change every week. However, on the last Thursday of every month, there is an open mic at Old Sheepdog Brewery, 3900 Rosa.
Other locations include Mona Bar of Mordern Art, 410 1/2 E. San Antonio, Craft Rhythm & Brews, 1301 Texas and Capri Coffee and Cocktails, 111 E. Robinson.
“At all of our in-person venues, we have a sign-up sheet that starts 30 minutes to an hour before the event,” Marrufo said, “We normally have 15 to 20 performers per event. The slots do fill up quickly so people sometimes get there really early so they can get a spot on the list that they want.”
The sets for spoken word such as comedy or poetry are about five to seven minutes and musicians can perform two or three songs.
“If the crowd is really into it and enjoying the music, I’ll let them play more,” he said. “I like music to fill up the night so people can hangout and drink and have a good time.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.