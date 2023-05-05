open mic cover

Elva Morales, a supervisor at the El Paso County Courthouse, performs at a recent Barbed Wire Open Mic Series. Richie Marrufo, right, has been putting on these shows since 2012.

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

Jonathan Contreras is a Shakespearean actor by trade and piano accordionist by choice.

Customers at Craft Rhythm & Brews took in some live music and poetry on a recent Friday night.
Jonathan Contreras sang and played the piano accordion at a recent Barbed Wire Open Mic Series event.
Kit Wren has been writing poetry and performing for about six years.
