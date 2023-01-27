The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour is making its way back to the El Paso County Coliseum, only this time around it comes with more of a local flair.
Hedeman is not only making the yearly visit to his hometown, but his event will feature two local bull riders, Marco Juarez and Pablo Belmares.
The competition, which gets underway at 8 p.m., Feb. 4, will pit some of the world’s most skilled bull riding athletes who will compete in a sudden death three-round chance to win prize packages worth $30,000.
Included in the mix are top-ranked bull riders of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, National Finals Rodeo and other bull riding only organizations.
“Our format usually involves 24 riders who will compete to advance to the next round, ending in a four-man semifinal for the big money,” said Hedeman. “It’s always extremely competitive and exciting. And if no rider is able to stay on the bull in any event’s semis, that money then rolls over to the next event for an even bigger purse.”
Hedeman was a founding member of the Professional Bull Riding Inc. and has been at the helm of bull riding organizations for over 35 years.
He is a 4-time World Champion bull rider, Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and founded the national Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour in 2017.
“We’ll do about 10 events a year, but El Paso is far-and-away my favorite event because that’s where I was born and raised,” he said. “This may sound like a cliché but I love the event in El Paso because, ‘I’m coming home.’”
Though he no longer has any family in El Paso, Hedeman always has plenty of people to catch up with
“El Paso is all I knew for the first 18 years of my life, I grew up on the westside, I went to Zack White and Lincoln Elementary Schools, then I attended Cathedral for my freshman and sophomore years and finally graduated from Coronado,” he said. “I try to get into town a little early every year so I can get together and visit with as many friends as I can, and there are a lot of them.”
Another person who will be receiving plenty of support from friends and family is Anthony, N.M. native Marco Juarez.
The 19-year-old graduate of Gadsden High School will be competing in his second Tuff Hedeman El Paso event.
“I rode in El Paso last year and it was one of the coolest things ever,” Juarez said. “The energy I received from the crowd was just awesome. I hope it’ll be the same this week.”
Though he may still be a teenager, Juarez has been riding for many years.
“I started with sheep when I was little and then graduated to calves, steers, junior bulls to where I am now,” he said. “My dad and my brother both competed and of course, I followed in their footsteps.”
Juarez wasted no time riding in pro events and has done some winning.
“I started competing professionally as soon as I turned 18 and I’ve been fortunate to win events in Yuma, Arizona and Clovis, New Mexico.
“My first event ever was in North Carolina and since then I’ve traveled all across the country, which has been a great opportunity for me.”
A newcomer to El Paso will be riding in the Hedeman event in front of his new family.
Pablo Belmares, who is originally from Monterrey, Mexico, got married and moved to El Paso a year ago.
“I really like riding here because the competition is better, the bulls are better than in Mexico,” said the 24-year-old Belmares. “There’s just more opportunity in the United States.”
And though he’s only lived in the United States for a year, he has plenty of experience competing north of the border.
Belmares has been participating in the bull riding events that tour America with famous Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar since 2019. Last year alone, he rode in 26 events.
“It’s been a privilege to be a part of Pepe Aguilar’s concert performances,” Belmares said. “It’s also made me better because you compete against some of the best riders in the country.”
It was during his tour to El Paso that he met his wife Denae, who is no stranger to the rodeo life herself.
“My father would team rope and I used to barrel race, so we have a rodeo background as well,” she said. “Through I’ve been exposed to the rodeo world for most of my life, it’s still a little nerve-racking to watch him (Belmares) ride because of the danger involved but I stay strong and just try to be his biggest fan.”
Because of his success in Mexico, Belmares was recruited to the U.S. by the PRCA after finishing first in the organization’s Mexico federation.
“Bull riding has given me the opportunity to move to the United States, where I can make a bigger name for myself and where I met my wife,” he said. “I intend to call America my home for the rest of my life.”
In addition to the bull riding action, NFR barrel man and entertainer Cody Sosebee will be roaming the arena entertaining and giving out prizes.
“We’ll start things off at 6:30 p.m. with our tailgate party, which will consist of live music, drinks, food and some merchandise shops set up for fans who want to get there a little early and hang out,” said Hedeman.
“We love coming to the Coliseum every year, which is a great venue for our bull riding events. In the 18 years we’ve been coming here I would bet that we’ve sold out the event about 90 percent of the time. We hope all of El Paso comes out and helps make this the most exciting event of the year.”
