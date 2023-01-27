2022 tuff Hedeman

2022 Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding in Huron

 Photos by Todd Brewer

The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour is making its way back to the El Paso County Coliseum, only this time around it comes with more of a local flair.

tuff hedeman

Bullfighters Beau Scheuth, left, and Bryce Redo, right, worked overtime to get Travis Wimberly to safety after a rough dismount at last year’s annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour in the County Coliseum.
tuff headman hometown

Tuff Hedeman returns to his hometown on Feb. 4, and he is bringing some friends with him.
tuff headman bull riding

2022 Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding in Huron
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.