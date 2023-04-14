Nautical Bowls, a Minnesota-based acai concept which offers superfood bowls with healthy ingredients, will open in El Paso this summer.
“Our upscale acai bowls are gluten free, dairy free, plant based and soy-free; contain zero refined sugars; and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients,” said El Pasoan Paul Garcia, who owns the El Paso franchise. “Our doors will open in the summer of 2023 and we will kick-off our grand opening with free bowls.”
El Paso’s Nautical Bowls restaurant will be located at 12261 Eastlake Suite B-203, in the Eastlake Commons.
This will be the first Nautical Bowls location in El Paso.
“I am proud that El Paso is one of the first to open in Texas,” he said. “Our community is definitely ready for a healthy quick food concept that tastes delicious.”
There are 41 locations in the United States.
Because the brand was founded in Minnesota, the land of 10,000 lakes, the store’s decor and menu follow a Nautical theme.
The menu features 10 signature bowls including the Blue Bay Bowl (Blue Majik, acai, coconut, spirulina chia, granola, banana, strawberries, coconut butter crumble), Big Island Bowl (Blue Majik, acai, pitaya, mango, coconut, vanilla chia, granola, strawberries, goji berries, hemp seeds) and Sunrise Bowl (Blue Majik, pitaya, granola, banana, strawberries, honey).
There are also build-your-own options where customers can select a base – pitaya, mango, coconut, Blue Majik, acai or three flavors of chia pudding (vanilla, spirulina or peanut butter cacao) – toppings (coconut flakes, chia seeds, coconut butter crumbles, granola), fruit (bananas, strawberries or blueberries) and drizzles (honey, cashew cacao butter, peanut butter or almond butter).
