Nautical Bowls

Nautical Bowls restaurant at 12261 Eastlake Suite B-203, in the Eastlake Commons will open this summer.

 Photos provided by Nautical Bowls

Nautical Bowls, a Minnesota-based acai concept which offers superfood bowls with healthy ingredients, will open in El Paso this summer.

