Nearly three years in the making, business partners April Mendoza and her mother Pamela Mendoza-Anderson broke ground on the MUTTS Canine Cantina on March 29.
“We’re getting one step closer to fulfilling our dream of opening an ‘entertainment’ destination for families, friends, and their much-loved dogs,” Mendoza said. “El Paso/Las Cruces is my heart and my home; the pandemic reminded me of that. I’ve worked and lived abroad and it’s time for me to start my next chapter, right here.AndIgettodoitwithmy mom by my side.”
MUTTS Canine Cantina, a national franchise, takes the traditional concept of an off-leash dog park and elevates it to a membership-based social club with one-of-a-kind amenities for dogs and their owners.
The El Paso location will be at 460 Vin Rambla in Montecillo next to iFly and across from TopGolf. It is expected to be finished later this summer.
The space will include a bar and grill, multiple patios, big-screen TVs, pup shower stalls and an outdoor space large enough for pop-up events.
“We will be more than a public dog park and more than a happy hour spot,” Mendoza said. “This will become a familiar place to relax with family, catch up with friends or work remotely; all while your pup plays with their friends and is watched over by our trusted ‘Bark Rangers.’ My mom and I wanted to create a place built on that joy and happiness. It’s a whole doggy vibe, and it’s our vibe.”
Annual membership fees are from $275 to $320. Member benefits include unlimited dog visits to the private park, monitored play by trained staff and access to seasonal events and other discounts.
