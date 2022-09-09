For the past decade, one of the most beloved and cherished parts of the El Paso indie rock scene has been the Lowbrow Palace.
The original venue was gloriously awkward, a neon-hole-in-the-wall-300-capacity music venue that, for the majority of its existence, occupied a space on Robinson Avenue adjacent to the UTEP campus.
Amid the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, Lowbrow Palace shut its doors with the intention of moving to a larger space.
This was announced in 2018 when organizers threw a “farewell” block party to commemorate the old times and anticipate the good ones to come.
After the storm of COVID began to subside, Lowbrow held concerts in various locations around town – the St. Rogers Depot, the Good Times bar, and most notably, the parking lot of the Rave Club in central El Paso.
This became the sort of de facto location for Lowbrow shows for the better half of 2021.
That all changed in the summer of 2022, when Lowbrow quietly opened the doors of their new brick-and-mortar location on 1006 Texas.
While those in the know experienced the new Lowbrow via events ranging from riot grrrl icons Bikini Kill and a Stanger Things-themed dance party for all the Eddie Muson acolytes of the Sun City, the general public had yet to be baptized in new Lowbrow waters.
O’Neil and Yanez’s officially opened the live music venue on Sept. 2 with indie rock icons Modest Mouse.
The East Downtown opening coincided with its 11-year anniversary celebration.
“We are excited to call Lowbrow Palace our new home and future for live and touring music,” said Patrick McNeil, co-founder at Lowbrow Palace.
The venue space has undergone an unparalleled transformation that follows industrial modern architecture.
It is outfitted with outstanding audio, two stages, a retro styling indoor bar illuminated by a neon light diagram and a repurposed outdoor shipping container bar.
Lowbrow Palace features a state-of-the-art venue encompassing a large indoor and outdoor space for what will continue being a top destination for touring artists.
The new Lowbrow is two venues in one: a 450-capacity indoor club and a 1,500-capacity outdoor stage in an adjacent AstroTurf-covered lot.
The full-service outdoor bar is so large that no line was necessary prior to Modest Mouse taking the stage. Customers flowed seamlessly in and out of the bar.
A parade of individuals, crossing back and forth, performing the impressive feat of holding two Lone Star beer cans in each hand was a common sight to the point of legitimate amusement.
The Lowbrow building is painted in an absorbent goth-black, which would otherwise dissolve into the night sky if not for the neon border that betrays the building’s existence to those outside while bathing them in a magenta glow ideal for hazy music enjoyment.
“Our venue will be followed by unmatched entertainment experiences for all attendees unlike any other in the El Paso region,” said Brian Chavez, one of the co-founders.
