Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and the Albertsons Foundation will award Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School a donation at the 2022 Sun Bowl game.
The gift is part of Mission Tiger, an initiative that creates sports opportunities for middle school students by purchasing new training equipment and improving campus athletic facilities.
“At Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, we are dedicated to helping middle school students everywhere have the chance to play like tigers, and that includes the El Paso community,” said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company, in a press release.
The donation by the famous cereal brand was not the first of its kind. In 2019, the year of Mission Tiger’s inception, Kellogg’s awarded a $500,000 sports grant to public middle school athletic departments in El Paso.
“Once again, our amazing title sponsor proves why we are lucky to have the partnership we have here at the Sun Bowl,” said Bernie Olivas, the Sun Bowl Association executive director. “Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes continues to give back to the students, schools, and people of El Paso, year after year, and we cannot be more grateful.”
Nationwide, Mission Tiger has supported more than 1 million middle school students by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, and providing new training equipment.
Communities can join the Tiger’s mission by purchasing a Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes box and uploading their receipt to MissionTiger.com. Once they upload their ticket, a $2 donation will go to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit platform where teachers post requests for classroom resources.
“I never knew about Mission Tiger; it’s new to me, but it’s wonderful that they do this for students,” said Marie Crest, parent of a seventh-grade student at the Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School. “I believe sports motivate them to push themselves academically and gain skills. It also keeps them occupied and out of trouble.”
Thanks to the donation by Tony the Tiger and Albertsons, the campus will have new soccer goals, footballs, training gear, pads and water bottles, among other equipment.
Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School principal Angela Reyna said her campus and the Ysleta Independent School District are grateful that Mission Tiger is providing this very generous donation.
“This is a much-deserved gift for our humble students, many of whom come from challenging home-life circumstances,” said Principal Angela Reyna. “However, we inspire and consistently teach our students that with a hustle-and-heart mentality, their dreams are limitless — and Tony the Tiger and his mission to fund athletics in schools is a prime example of that.”
In the press release, Michelle Larson, president of Albertsons Southwest Division, said Albertsons is deeply committed to helping the local communities.
“Together with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger, we are thrilled to be able to help kids in the El Paso community have brand new sports equipment they need to play the sports they enjoy,” Larson said.
For more information aboutMission Tiger, visit MissionTiger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.