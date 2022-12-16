Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and the Albertsons Foundation will award Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School a donation at the 2022 Sun Bowl game.

Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger El Paso Event

Wiggs Middle School has benefitted from Mission Tiger, an initiative that creates sports opportunities for middle school students by purchasing new training equipment and improving campus athletic facilities.
Nationwide, Mission Tiger has supported more than 1 million middle school students by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, and providing new training equipment.
