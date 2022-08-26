For the past 32 years, Minerpalooza has kicked off the academic year for the UTEP student body and this fall semester is no different.
The annual campus festival will be from 6 to 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 at the Glory Road 2 parking lot by the Sun Bowl Stadium.
“Minerpalooza is truly a tradition, not only for the UTEP family, but for the entire community,” said Mallory Payan, associate director of the Student Engagement and Leadership Center at UTEP, in a news release. “We know the expectations are high, but we’ve been working hard to make this the most entertaining, fun-filled Minerpalooza ever. We know that everyone who comes will get a taste of all the things that make this University great.”
The free event is open to the public and will have food vendors, a children’s play area, a beer and wine garden and ticketed activities in addition to its main attraction – its musical performances.
Headlining this year’s Minerpalooza concert is Mariachi Rock Revolution. Fronted by Austin musician Haydn Vitera, the band’s sound is a fusion of metal and Mariachi music with traditional Mariachi instruments and an electric violin all included in the mix.
El Paso rapper Krystall Poppin will also perform along with other musical acts to be announced in the coming days. The concert will close out with a showcase of regional acts.
Head over to utep.edu/minerpalooza or contact the Student Engagement and Leadership Center at 915-747-5670 for more details.
