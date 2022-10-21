The first time the Melvins performed in El Paso, 36 years ago, was not a fun experience.
“It was a terrible show,” singer Buzz Osborne acknowledged, with a chuckle.
“It was in a horribly decrepit building; I thought it was uncomfortable and horrible and a complete waste of time. After the tour was over, we vowed never to tour again.”
Of course, as the story goes, the Melvins not only did continue to tour, they grew into one of the most storied and influential bands of the ‘80s and ‘90s. They returned to El Paso several times to a much more appreciative crowd.
And that appreciation is expected to continue Oct. 25 when the Melvins return to Lowbrow Palace with We are the Asteroid.
The Washington state-based Melvins, and their signature brand of slow, sludgy, punk-indebted metal became of great importance to the nascent Seattle grunge scene in the late ‘80s, especially for a pre-fame Kurt Cobain and his at-the-time underground rock trio Nirvana.
In the wake of Nirvana’s massive breakout success, A&R reps were hungry to capitalize on Cobain’s influence and interests, resulting in the relatively uncommercial Melvins releasing three albums via Atlantic records and expanding their reach outside of the underground rock scene were they were previously confined.
“I liked the basements,” recalls Osborne. “I prefer the intimate nature of punk rock shows. I’ve played lots and lots of big places, opening for other bands and things of that nature, and I just don’t prefer it.”
Despite growing up in the heyday of ‘arena rock’ in the late ‘70s, Osborne said he doesn’t enjoy the idea of seeing bands in large rooms, saying the experience is like “watching TV.”
“Arena rock bands have a big show, but if they didn’t have good songs,” he said. “I wouldn’t have had any interest in them in the first place. It’s like Marilyn Manson, (people say) ‘he’s like Alice Cooper.’ Well, if he had good songs, he would be, but he doesn’t, so at this point, I don’t need it. Roger Waters puts on a gigantic show, (but) I wouldn’t care if his songs weren’t good. Having said that, I’d rather see him in a much smaller place with no ‘show.’”
One surprising influence from that era that has stuck with Osborne was perhaps the most theatrical arena rock band of all, KISS, going as far to include a cover of “Goin’ Blind” on Melvins bestselling album Houdini.
“We like that song,” Osborne said plainly as to why they decided to cover that song. “Gene’s a great songwriter and he’s got one of the best voices in rock.”
Much like the rock bands of the ’70s and unlike most contemporary artists, Melvins operate on a relatively breakneck work schedule, releasing five records in the past five years, with Osborne releasing a solo record in that same time.
The band has maintained a steady touring schedule around their releases, including two El Paso stops in the past seven years.
“We’re not 9-to-5 guys,” Osborne said. “I mean, I guess compared to people who don’t put out a record, but once every five or six years we must seem like incredible workaholics. It’s a different kind of way of making a living than most people. You have to have a certain kind of mentality to do it for a long time. It’s an odd way to make a living, but I enjoy it.”
