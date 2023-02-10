Gregg Davis

Gregg Davis is president of the board of directors of the McCall Center.

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

There is an overwhelming sense of pride that overcomes Gregg Davis as he talks about the McCall Neighborhood Center in Central El Paso.

sculpture

The Buffalo Solider sculpture by Rod Mench is part of an art collection at the McCall Center.
Books

Books pertaining to African American History line the McCall Center bookshelves.
McCall Neighborhood Center

The McCall Neighborhood Center, originally the home of Marshall and Olalee McCall, has a rich history in El Paso.
artifacts

There are several artifacts throughout the McCall Neighborhood Center that pay tribute to various important civil rights leaders and local trailblazers.
