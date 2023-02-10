There is an overwhelming sense of pride that overcomes Gregg Davis as he talks about the McCall Neighborhood Center in Central El Paso.
“The mission of the McCall Neighborhood Center is to preserve and advance the rich African American history in El Paso,” said Davis, president of the board of directors of the McCall Center. “We offer a lot of integrated services that are meant to enhance the quality of life for the people who come here.”
Davis said they want to provide a warm and friendly atmosphere for anyone who visits the center at 3231 Wyoming.
“Our aim is to make the McCall Center the focal point of the community,” he said. “We want to raise community spirit to a point where it’s the beginning of community revitalization.”
The McCall Neighborhood Center hosts Black History Month events, Juneteenth, Kwanza and a number of celebrations at the facility. Fraternities and sororities, faith councils and churches have their monthly meetings at the McCall Neighborhood Center.
“We have a lot of organizations that utilize the McCall Center for their Black history programs,” Davis said. “We don’t sponsor Black history events, per se, we just open our doors to this organizations that do.”
Sandra Reid, who is a member of with The Links Incorporated, a volunteer service organization, said looking at the many photos of the people who created El Paso’s vibrant African American history inspire her.
“It helps me realize that I am not alone, that there are others who took on projects that helped the community,” Reid said. “None of those people on the walls of the center were self-serving. Their goal was the greater good for the community.”
Curtis Smith, the president of the Inter Club Council of El Paso, calls the center a landmark.
“It’s a valuable asset to the community,” he said. “When I walk into the center, it gives me a sense of pride knowing that we made an impact on the community and we continue to be an important part of El Paso’s history.”
The McCall Neighborhood Center, originally the home of Marshall and Olalee McCall, has a rich history in El Paso.
Marshall McCall was the city’s first African American mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in the 1920s. Olalee McCall was an English teacher at Douglass School who was named principal of the school in 1937. She was the first female high-school principal in the El Paso Independent School District.
Douglass was the only school Black students could attend in El Paso until 1956.
When they died, the McCalls willed their small rock house at the corner of Wyoming and Cedada streets to the community.
Community activist Leona Ford Washington worked with the city of El Paso, which purchased the property in 1985 and built the center in the adjunct lot of the McCall home.
Washington, who died in 2007, was the founder and executive director of the nonprofit neighborhood center.
“Miss Washington was the mother of the McCall Center,” Davis said. “She had the vision to make the McCall Center into a historical icon for the African American community.”
He recalls the first time he met Washington.
“I got here in 1983 and meet Miss Washington in 1985,” he said. “I was a young officer, a lieutenant, stationed at Fort Bliss. I was very Afro-Centric minded having a graduated from an HBCU and Miss Washington recognized that. She picked me to become in charge of Kwanza so I become the Kwanza man.”
Davis graduated from Saint Augustine’s College in Raleigh, N.C., in 1983.
The McCall Center includes a kitchen, two large community rooms, the small classrooms and an art gallery that includes the works of El Paso artist Bob Snead and a Buffalo Soldiers exhibit. Buffalo Soldiers were African American regiments that helped pioneer the West after the Civil War.
There are artifacts throughout the building that pay tribute to important civil rights leaders and local trailblazers. There are also American history books and a variety of displays chronicling the history of the African American community in El Paso.
“We love being in Central El Paso,” Davis said. “We love having our African-American Museum in a really historical district in El Paso.”
The building is also home to a historical marker to commemorate noted African American soldier Henry O. Flipper, and Dr. Lawrence Nixon.
Nixon was an African American physician whose legal battles helped secure voting rights for Blacks in Texas. He moved to El Paso in 1909, where, in addition to building a medical practice, he helped organize a Methodist congregation, and helped to organize the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The McCall Neighborhood Center is supported by the generosity of the community.
“This is this is a self-sufficient building,” Davis said. “We survive by in-kind donations from people all over the city. But the community is outgrowing the space. We had an overwhelming response for our Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Luncheon, it was booked to capacity.”
As organizations around the city celebrate Black History Month with various events, Davis said every day is Black History Month at the McCall Center.
“Black history helps us bring awareness to people who have made great contributions to our success today,” he said. “When you look around the McCall Center, you see it everywhere. It’s something that I am very proud of.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
