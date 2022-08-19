Relatively new to the local food truck community, Luna’s Sugar High is quickly becoming a “sweet force” in East El Paso.
Sailor Moon fans will be knowledgeable with the namesake of the business.
For those not familiar with Sailor Moon, it is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi.
Luna is a popular, talking, black cat in the Sailor Moon franchise. And just like the characters in the anime series, these sugary treats are magical.
Owners Denise Martinez and Eric Cline began their food truck business in January 2022.
“I used to work at my sister’s dessert shop, Social Ice, and I really liked the happiness I would see in people as served them,” said Martinez. “We’re also big fans of anime and Asian art so we wanted to make something cool, like Kawaii treats. And the response to our desserts has been great.”
Martinez and Cline use bubble waffle cones made form a recipe they developed.
Their top dessert is the Luna Cone, a big, fluffy bubble waffle cone stuffed with chocolate ice cream and surrounded by homemade chocolate brownies.
Martinez adds a cake roll stick, a cookie wafer stick and white chocolate molded into a moon for decoration. And there is a purple lava also made of white chocolate.
Another popular option is the Jumbo Banana Split.
The sweet treat includes a banana sitting on a waffle with generous amounts of the essential banana split ingredients including three scoops of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream covered in whipped cream, chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, caramel syrup, colorful sprinkles and a cherry on top.
The S’mores Cone, made with chocolate ice cream with graham crackers, has everything you could ask for.
It is made with a ton of whipped cream with Hershey’s chocolate syrup and an extra-large toasted marshmallow on a stick and held together by a bubble waffles.
If strawberries are your thing, you’ll love the Chibiusa. This cone is made with strawberry ice cream surrounded by strawberries which are cut fresh daily. A strawberry shortcake roll on a stick and a cookie wafer stick for decoration. A special Luna touch is the yellow star and pick lava made with white chocolate.
All cones – which are named after different Sailor Moon characters - are $9 and the banana split is $10.
There is so much sweetness and deliciousness to choose from.
“To us, it’s not about being ‘cutesy’ and it’s not just for looks; it’s about making delicious treats with a nice presentation,” Martinez said.
Many of the decorations they use are also handmade.
“So much care goes into it,” Martinez said. “I did extensive research to find the correct blend of ingredients. Not only do they have to taste good, but they also have to go well together.”
Luna’s Sugar High is also venturing into concoction specialty drinks including a pineapple mango ($4) and their take on Ocean Water ($3).
Martinez and Cline are grateful for the support they’ve received.
They were ready to start their business before COVID hit in 2020, so they had to change plans and adjust.
“The public has been very good to us, as well as certain venues who have invited us to set up,” Martinez said. “Our food truck is still progressing.”
Luna’s Sugar High is set up at The Boardwalk at Ricky’s where they host “Anime Wednesday” that includes free anime movies and anime art vendors and raffles.
