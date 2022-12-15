The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is more than a game. Sure, it’s the second oldest bowl game in the country, and one of El Paso’s biggest events, but the game wraps up a series of events that turn the Sun City into a big fun fiesta with something for everyone.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Borderland Bourbon: A top wheated bourbon worth a try
- Research Reveals The Most ‘Travel-Obsessed' States in The Country
- Khalid surprises students at Thomas Manor Elementary
- Will the Secure Act 2.0 Pass By the End of the Year?
- Mass migrant crossing floods El Paso border facilities
- El Paso's Casa Auto Group buys dealerships in Alamogordo, New Mexico
- Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices
- Winter Holiday Roundup: Spread all around El Paso
- Marie Helvin diagnosed with breast cancer
- Dave Koz & Friends celebrates 25th anniversary tour
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- New El Paso fire chief named
- Borderland native gifts $125,000 to Texas Tech El Paso for scholarships
- El Paso food bank included in Forbes ranking
- El Paso Electric closing walk-in payment centers
- City adopts $126 million master plan for Upper Valley park
- El Paso Electric welcomes governmental affairs specialist
- El Paso attorney participates in panel discussion, presents paper
- City recognized for supporting employees’ health
Most Popular
Articles
- Borderland Bourbon: A top wheated bourbon worth a try
- Research Reveals The Most ‘Travel-Obsessed' States in The Country
- Khalid surprises students at Thomas Manor Elementary
- Will the Secure Act 2.0 Pass By the End of the Year?
- Mass migrant crossing floods El Paso border facilities
- El Paso's Casa Auto Group buys dealerships in Alamogordo, New Mexico
- Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices
- Winter Holiday Roundup: Spread all around El Paso
- Marie Helvin diagnosed with breast cancer
- Dave Koz & Friends celebrates 25th anniversary tour
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- New El Paso fire chief named
- Borderland native gifts $125,000 to Texas Tech El Paso for scholarships
- El Paso food bank included in Forbes ranking
- El Paso Electric closing walk-in payment centers
- City adopts $126 million master plan for Upper Valley park
- El Paso Electric welcomes governmental affairs specialist
- El Paso attorney participates in panel discussion, presents paper
- City recognized for supporting employees’ health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.