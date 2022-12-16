El Paso is known as the Sun City because of its approximately 302 days of sunshine annually.
The beauty of the desert sun at sunset and the surrounding desert and mountains sets El Paso apart.
The people are cheerful, and welcoming, always prepared to lend a helping hand.
“When people come to El Paso for the first time, they don’t always know what to expect,” said Tracey Jerome, senior deputy city manager. “They are always blown away by how authentic and real and positive the experience is. People fall in love with it.”
El Paso offers a multitude of places to hang out for all types of people.
“We want them to get on our historic street cars and take the ride,” she said. “You don’t even have to get off, there is so much to see. It runs through our traditional Downtown so they can see all our great murals and architecture, then it takes you to see UTEP, there is so much to see.”
Jose Garcia, president and CEO of Destination El Paso, said visitors should experience El Paso during their stay.
“There are so many things to see and do in El Paso already, then you layer it with an attraction like WinterFest and it makes their experience even more amazing,” he said. “We have great restaurants in the Downtown area, we are going to have FanFiesta here with the skating rink and all the activities going on at San Jacinto Plaza. Our visitors are going to experience the holidays like never before.”
Here is a list of things to do:
Adventure Zone
251 Redd
915-585-9663
Children and parents love the food, fun and activities. Game Zone offers cutting edge virtual reality, full motion simulator games and a western theme eight-player shooting gallery. Speed Zone with over 800 feet of twists and turns spread out on over one acre, making it El Paso’s premier go-kart destination. Bumper Zone is set in 100,000 gallons of water with a small tropical island.
Bob-O’s Fun Center
3851 Constitution
915-587-6070
Attractions include: Laser Odyssey, go-karts, 18-hole miniature golf, miniature go-karts, bumper boats, miniature train, batting cages and a full service arcade.
Bowl El Paso
11144 Pellicano
915-593-7777
Enjoy family friendly bowling and billiards. Visit the Brooklyn Lounge for an array of beverages and music.
Cattleman’s Steakhouse at Indian Cliff’s Ranch
3450 Carlsbad Road in Fabens
915-544-3200
Located 20 miles east of El Paso, Indian Cliffs Ranch is home to a private zoo, lake, movie set, hayrides, restaurant, bar and more. Enjoy the sights and sounds and stay for a great dinner.
Cave Climbing Gym
113 Executive Center
915-502-0885
Cave climbing in an indoor controlled environment. The gym offers one of the most enjoyable workout challenges for body and the mind. The indoor facility’s highest vertical point is 14 feet with inclines and overhangs of 45 degrees, which gives the climber a feeling of navigating a cave.
Creative Kids
504 W. San Francisco
915-533-9575
If you have children, then heading to Creative Kids is the perfect activity. A community-based art agency, will give you the chance to channel your artistic side as a family and get creating.
Dave and Busters
6101 Gateway Blvd West, Suite 2006
915-304-5400
Family-friendly chain offering a sports-bar-style setting for American food and arcade games.
El Paso Zoo
4001 E. Paisano
915-212-0966
The El Paso Zoo sits on 35 acres of fun and adventure. It is home to exotic animals from around the world and family attractions such as the African Star Train, the Hunt Family Desert Spring water feature and the Foster Tree House Playground. Accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the El Paso Zoo celebrates the value of animals and natural resources and creates opportunities for people to rediscover their connection to nature.
El Paso Skydive
8053 Airport Road in Santa Teresa
915-400-1775
Enjoy an exhilarating experience with members of the United States Parachute Association. First-time jumpers will be in the company of an expert. Experienced divers can go solo. They have professional pilots, and world-class instructors to provide their patrons with the utmost safety, which is their priority.
Flix Brewhouse
6450 Desert Blvd North, Suite 12
915-995-7500
Flix Brewhouse is America’s only first-run Cinema Brewery. Stop for blockbuster movies, on-site brewed beer and hand-made food all crafted by serious movie-beer-food folks.
I Painted That!
5200 Mesa and 12301 Rojas
915-760-6541
I Painted That! is a BYOB social art studio where local artists lead you stroke by stroke to paint your own work of art. No experience is required and everything is provided. Bring your favorite drinks and snacks, and prepare to have your artistic side emerge. After the class, take your painting home with you.
iFly
430 Vin Rambla
915-626-4359
Make the dream of flight a reality at iFLY El Paso. Our indoor skydiving facility allows you to feel the rush of flying in a fun, safe environment.
Jungle Jak’s
1700 N. Zaragoza
915-856-3763
This indoor entertainment center is 12,000-square-feet of fun. The center offers bumper boats, a foam factory, arts and crafts, coconut tree climbing, Wii room, toddler town, disco room and more. Parents always free.
Red Door Escape Room
8889 Gateway West, Suite 2800 in the Fountains of Farah
915-283-4247
The Red Door Escape Room has seven different rooms to escape from and anywhere from 2 to 7 players can escape a room in one hour’s time. Mini bar also available.
Relaxe: Axe Throwing
808 Montana
915-500-6135
Patrons can test their accuracy at hitting targets, after learning the proper technique of throwing an ax. No experience is needed, and success depends more on technique than on strength, so it’s fun for all who want to participate.
Rockin’ Jump El Paso
1691 N. Zaragoza and 4585 Ripley, Suite 5
915-298-0142 (east) or 915-603-3076 (west)
El Paso’s first indoor trampoline park offers a large open jump area, trampoline dodge ball court, foam pit and trampoline basketball court.
