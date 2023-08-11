Following a string of sold-out shows on its first headlining tour, a true hometown talent is making its way back home.
El Paso’s own Late Night Drive Home is set to perform at the Plaza Theatre on Aug. 19 before it wraps up its 29-date tour with shows in Chicago, Orange County and Los Angeles.
“We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve received from our fans,” said Juan “Ockz” Vargas, one of the group’s founding members. “It has translated immensely, hearing everyone sing every word to our songs, even new ones, is just insane for any of us to hear.”
Late Night Drive Home was formed in 2019 as a duo consisting of vocalist Andre Portillo and Vargas on guitar.
With the addition of Freddy Baca on bass and Brian Dolan on drums, the former duo has since grown into a powerhouse four-piece ensemble that continues to captivate audiences with their unique indie rock sound and meaningful message.
Combining the urgency of Arctic Monkeys with the pop and lyricism of 21 Pilots, a tinge of ’90s grunge and 2000s indie sleaze, Late Night Drive Home has forged its own unique sound that could only have been created in the desert surrounding El Paso County.
Initially formed in Chaparral, N.M., by high school classmates Vargas and Portillo, the band performed in basements, backyards and local dives before releasing their music online. Through word of mouth and social media, the band’s presence grew throughout the COVID lockdowns in 2020 and built to the 2022 release of its song “Stress Relief” which has now surpassed 50 million streams.
The dreamy tune, punctuated by Portillo’s deadpan tenor vocals and angular guitar riffs, recalls the best elements of The Strokes with a modern twist and lyrics in both English and Spanish. The song is about the addictive feeling of infatuation. The catchy relatabilityof the song and its lyrics make the song’s popularity a near no-brainer.
Still, it took word of mouth and perseverance on TikTok, where the band frequently posted new songs and updates and gained a nationwide following before anyone outside of the small El Paso music scene took notice.
Now the band is hoping to receive that same love on a wider scale in its hometown.
The members remain humbled by the overwhelming response to their music. It recently performed sold out shows in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston.
“It’s crazy to see,” Vargas said. “It still amazes me every day how many people resonate with the song and how glad it makes me feel. TikTok has been a big help.”
As the band prepares to grace the biggest hometown stage it has ever performed on, they are thrilled to come home.
“It feels great to be able to play on the same stage as some of our musical idols,” Vargas said. “It just makes us glad that so many people enjoy the message and sound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.